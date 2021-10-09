United Airlines untold story of a COVID-19 nightmare continues

An eTurboNews associate can however relax at least today, after he received his PCR test for $165. He is still unvaccinated but COVID-19 negative after receiving his test result today.

This associate was on a United Airlines commuter flight where the air filtration was turned off due to malfunction. This was known before takeoff and ignored.

Two more upcoming tests will show if he will remain negative for 10 more days after he was a passenger on United Airlines UA 3742 from Chicago to Milwaukee on October 4. It means the nighmare of suspense will continue.

Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO said on July 2020: “We know the environment on an aircraft is safe and because the airflow is designed to minimize the transmission of disease, the earlier we maximize airflow over our HEPA filtration system, the better for our crew and our customers. The quality of the air, combined with a strict mask policy and regularly disinfected surfaces, are the building blocks towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 on an airplane.

It is disturbing to see that the very same airline ignored what its CEO praised as the only way to operate airlines safely during the pandemic.

United Airlines maintenance in Chicago encouraged the captain flying UA 3742 to take off knowing, the air filter system could not be used on this short flight to Milwaukee. The excuse: Air Wisconsin maintenance is in Milwaukee- never mind the passengers.

UA 3742 was operated by Milwaukee- based commuter airline Air Wisconsin, using a CL 65, what appears to be a CRJ 200 aircraft. The Canadair CL 65 is a 50 seat aircraft was built by Quebec, Canada-based Bombardier between 1992 to 2006.

When eTurboNews called Bombardier technical support, this publication was told the aircraft was too old to have current online support.

Thanks to hospital-grade high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, the vast majority of particulates (including germs and viral respiratory droplets) are removed from modern airlines cabin air at regular intervals as it’s cycled through and replaced with fresh air. This takes place on all aircraft larger than most 50-seat regional jets although some airlines are investing in HEPA filtration technology on those planes now, too.

What is clear, if no air circulation at all takes place on a passenger flight, this will put such passengers and crew on board in danger to catch germs, such as the COVID-19. eTurboNews reached out to aviation attorney Lee in New York, and VJ P, a former VP of Etihad Airways.

It is recommended to stay 6 feet away from the next passenger, what of course would be impossible on any commercial aircraft, specifically on a fully booked commuter jet, such as UA 3742 on October 4.

Air filtration may be the only way that could stand between a passenger and the virus.

On UA 3742 operating from Chicago O’Hare to Milwaukee on October 4, United Airlines ground staff announced in the boarding area, that it may get a little warm on the plane since the airconditioning is not adjusting. At no point was explained that the entire ventilation system was out, and would put both passengers and crew vulnerable to catch the virus or any other airborne illness.

UA 3742 taxied to the runway in Chicago, and the temperature inside was already so hot, that most passengers started sweating, and some others starting coughing.

The air circulation system never came on, but ironically the flight attendant proudly explained the new United Airlines cleaning regime.

When privately asked the same flight attendant told eTurboNews, that she was scared to be on that flight and was promised on the previous flight the ventilation system would be dealt with in Chicago. She said, she reluctantly agreed to continue to Milwaukee, which was also her home. She said, she would not return to work to fly on this aircraft again.

eTurboNews repeatedly reached out to United Airlines and Air Wisconsin to get clarification if such filters were used on its flight. There was no response.

Apparently in Chicago, a UA hub, United Airlines maintenance didn’t want to deal with the issue and suggested for the flight to Milwaukee to operate, so the aircraft could be repaired in Milwaukee, the Air Wisconsin home base.

eTurboNews talked to the pilot after landing and asked if it was safe to operate a fully booked flight with a malfunctioning ventilation system during a pandemic. The pilot admitted to eTurboNews it was not and apologized.

Another passenger said, he was a retired captain and upset that the Air Wisconsin captain operated this aircraft.

eTurboNews reached out to United Airlines numerous times to find out if passengers on this flight could be traced, there was no response.

eTurboNews also reached out to United Airlines asking for an explanation. Media relations told eTurboNews, there was no incident logged for this flight.

UA customer service said, this was no big deal since it was only a very short flight, but they would credit 5000 frequent flyer miles for the “inconvenience”

A gentleman by the first name “Chris” talked to eTurboNews publisher Juergen Steinmetz. He said, that he was the VP of Corporate Security for Air Wisconsin. He acknowledged the incident and apologized. He promised to get back to eTN with more details. It didn’t happen, but instead Air Wisconsin send an email with no contact name or signature.

Regarding your recent experience on flight 3742 with service from Chicago to Milwaukee.Safety is our number one priority at Air Wisconsin.



The aircraft met FAA airworthiness criteria and our crew, in consultation with our maintenance experts, ensured the flight was safe to operate. We do apologize for any inconvenience you experienced on your flight and thank you for bringing this matter to our attention.