IMEX America Looks to the Future With Purpose and Positivity

Buyers can meet with global suppliers spanning all sectors of the industry at IMEX America. Close to 3,000 hosted buyers are confirmed to use IMEX America as a platform to kickstart business. IMEX team has created a comprehensive education program which shines a light on the future of the sector and how to build forwards positively.

Nearly 3,000 hosted buyers are now confirmed from across North America and the rest of the world, plus many hundreds of attendee buyers – largely from the USA – all of whom are using IMEX America as a platform to kickstart business. Business remains at the heart of the show and buyers can meet with global suppliers spanning all sectors of the industry.

These include European destinations Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Scandinavia, and the UK. Australia, Korea, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore are among the Asia-Pacific countries confirmed along with Kenya, Morocco, Rwanda, and South Africa from Africa. From Atlanta and Calgary to L.A and Vancouver, US and Canadian exhibitors are out in force. They join many Latin American destinations including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, and more.

All the major international hotel brands are attending plus many smaller, boutique hotels, and the number of technology suppliers grows by the day. Expect to see Cvent, EventsAIR, Hopin, Swapcard, RainFocus, and MeetingPlay among others.

Purposeful & Positive

Mindful that skillsets need updating after a challenging year, the IMEX team has created a comprehensive education program which shines a light on the future of the sector and how to build forwards positively. The free learning program at IMEX America launches with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8 which includes dedicated education for association, corporate and agency professionals. The education continues with a series of workshops, hot topic tables and seminars during the three days of the show – all designed to address different styes of learning. Sessions are organized into brand new tracks, including Creativity in communication, Diversity and accessibility, Innovation and tech; Business recovery, Contract negotiations, Personal branding, and Sustainability.

The Hilton team discuss the best practices they embraced during the past year in Purposeful recovery – Tangible solutions for creating and activating events in a post-pandemic world. Marin Bright from Smart Meetings shares her “post COVID success manual” covering broadcast production, contract essentials and communication strategies in Silver linings: Meeting professionals’ lessons from the COVID era. The Maritz team will explore their learnings from the pandemic and detail how new technology offerings can support the events of the future in Disruption in a time of recovery: Maritz reinventing the event experience through innovative technology.

How can we reimagine meetings and events through virtual experiences? That’s the question Derrick Johnson asks in his sessionMission critical: The future of experiences in a digital age with tips on how to engage “digitally distracted” audiences. Blending the digital with the physical is the focus of Hybrid Events crossing the divide for shared physical and digital experiences. In this session,Dax Callner, Strategy Director at Smyle, shares actionable ideas on creating shared experiences and networking for participants who are joining online (URL) and in physical settings (IRL).

Diversity dialogues

The time has come to eradicate bias and embrace diversity – and the business events industry is in a great place to lead by example. Diversity, therefore, forms a core thread in the education, events, and new features of IMEX America.

She Means Business, a joint event by IMEX and tw magazine, supported by MPI, explores diversity, gender equality and female empowerment. When it comes to these issues, women and men often talk about each other, but not with each other. This is set to change in Ladies’ choice: Conversations on diversity and gender equality where ASAE’s Michelle Mason and consultant Courtney Stanley invite two men into a dialogue. There is also the opportunity to join small discussion groups with women who are trailblazers in their field. Ashly Balding, Associated Luxury Hotels International; Meg Fasy, EventsGIG; Tracy Stuckrath, thrive! meetings & events; Juliet Tripp, Chemical Watch; and Human Biography’s Nisha Kharé are set to share Leadership lessons from women leaders.

Education sessions exploring other elements of diversity include Accommodating people with disabilities at in-person and virtual meetings and events and Putting in the work: Racial diversity in the events industry where Cheerful Twentyfirst’s Elena Clowes details the findings of the agency’s research paper on racial diversity.

The new IMEX | EIC People & Planet Village on the show floor will champion sustainability, diversity, social impact and giving back. Partners include LGBTMPA, ECPAT USA, Tourism Diversity Matters, Meetings Industry Fund, Meetings Mean Business, SEARCH Foundation, Above & Beyond Foundation, and Clean the World. KHL Group will also be inviting attendees to build a Clubhouse – a special play space for a sick child and her school mates.

Social events deliver sizzle & surprise

While the show remains the hub of business and learning, there are also many opportunities to connect outside of the show floor. Bespoke tours provide the lowdown on Las Vegas whether it’s the finest food, mystery experiences or the inside track on two iconic venues: Caesar’s Palace and Mandalay Bay. There’s also a cause for celebration at evening events Site Nite taking place at the new Resorts World, MPI Foundation’s signature Rendezvous event at Drais and the EIC Hall of Leaders at MGM Grand.

“Many people have called IMEX America the ‘homecoming for the industry,’ and we can’t wait to welcome back our community for what’s set to be a very special reunion. Having recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas, I’ve seen first-hand how we’re working closely with our partners – including our host city and new venue – to deliver a show that’s safe but by no means sterile. Attendees can expect a classic IMEX touch of fun as part of the show experience,” Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, summarizes.

IMEX America takes place November 9-11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas with Smart Monday, powered by MPI, on November 8. To register – for free – click here. For more details about accommodation options and to book, click here.

eTurboNews is a media partner for IMEX America.

#IMEX21

#rebuildingtravel