Delta’ partnership with TSA streamlines check-in, security in Atlanta hub

Airline passengers with TSA PreCheck membership and a Delta SkyMiles number, may soon have the option to experience an expedited airport journey at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

First unveiled in Detroit security checkpoints in early 2021, Delta Air Lines‘ digital identity experience is an industry first in exclusive partnership with TSA PreCheck. The experience is expanding to Atlanta, offering customers a more efficient way to navigate the airport – without showing a paper boarding pass or a physical government ID. With just one look at a camera, customers who qualify and opt in can easily and efficiently check a bag, pass through the TSA PreCheck security line and board their plane.

A customer’s digital identity is made up of their passport number and TSA PreCheck or Global Entry Known Traveler Number and verified by facial recognition technology, which confirms a traveler’s identity at airport touchpoints. Facial recognition equipment will first be visible in Atlanta’s South Security Checkpoint in the coming weeks and will expand to select bag drop and boarding areas before the end of the year. Delta Air Lines aims to expand to additional hubs next year to ensure a seamless, touchless travel experience across our network.

“The exclusive expansion of digital identity moves Delta one step closer to achieving our vision of creating a more personalized and fully connected travel journey,” said Byron Merritt, Delta Air Lines‘ Vice President of Brand Experience Design. “Our goal in turning pivotal moments like security and check-in into seamless experiences is to give time and focus back to the moments customers enjoy. Innovations like digital identity are implemented with the intention to transform the cohesive travel experience into a journey that our customers can truly look forward to.”

In both Atlanta and Detroit, domestic digital identity builds on Delta’s existing facial recognition option for international travel, which Delta began trialing more than five years ago and culminated with the launch of the first fully biometric terminal in Atlanta in 2018.