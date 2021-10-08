Chile is reopening to fully vaccinated tourists

Entry into Chile can be via the three airports of Iquique, Antofagasta, and Arturo Merino Benítez.

Chile’s government officials announced that starting November 1, 2021, the quarantine for fully vaccinated international travelers will be lifted if the results of their PCR test performed upon arrival in Chile are negative.

Travelers must be fully vaccinated, and vaccines must be recognized in Chile.

The following entry requirements correspond to the current, official information:

Entry into Chile can be via the three airports of Iquique, Antofagasta, and Arturo Merino Benítez (SCL, Santiago).

Before entering the country, the vaccines received by one’s government must be confirmed so that a mobility passport (pase de movilidad) can be issued from Chile. The application for recognition of vaccines is available online.

Complete the electronic form “Affidavit of the Traveler” up to 48 hours before boarding, in which you must provide your contact information, health, and location history. This form will include a QR code as a means of verification. It can be completed online (English version available).

People who are not vaccinated (and therefore cannot apply for a mobility pass) are not yet allowed to enter the country.

Tourists entering Chile must have travel health insurance covering an amount of $30,000.

Proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before boarding is still required. A PCR test is carried out again at the destination airport in Chile.