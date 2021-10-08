24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Chile Breaking News Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Chile is reopening to fully vaccinated tourists

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Chile is reopening to fully vaccinated tourists
Chile is reopening to fully vaccinated tourists
Written by Harry Johnson

The quarantine for fully vaccinated international travelers will be lifted if the results of their PCR test performed upon arrival in Chile are negative.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Entry into Chile can be via the three airports of Iquique, Antofagasta, and Arturo Merino Benítez.
  • Before entering the country, the vaccines received by one’s government must be confirmed so that a mobility passport can be issued from Chile. 
  • People who are not vaccinated (and therefore cannot apply for a mobility pass) are not yet allowed to enter the country.

Chile’s government officials announced that starting November 1, 2021, the quarantine for fully vaccinated international travelers will be lifted if the results of their PCR test performed upon arrival in Chile are negative.

Travelers must be fully vaccinated, and vaccines must be recognized in Chile.

The following entry requirements correspond to the current, official information:

  • Entry into Chile can be via the three airports of Iquique, Antofagasta, and Arturo Merino Benítez (SCL, Santiago).
  • Before entering the country, the vaccines received by one’s government must be confirmed so that a mobility passport (pase de movilidad) can be issued from Chile. The application for recognition of vaccines is available online.
  • Complete the electronic form “Affidavit of the Traveler” up to 48 hours before boarding, in which you must provide your contact information, health, and location history. This form will include a QR code as a means of verification. It can be completed online (English version available).
  • People who are not vaccinated (and therefore cannot apply for a mobility pass) are not yet allowed to enter the country.
  • Tourists entering Chile must have travel health insurance covering an amount of $30,000.
  • Proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before boarding is still required. A PCR test is carried out again at the destination airport in Chile.
  • A PCR test is carried out at the destination airport in Chile. People entering the country must travel by private transport and directly to the specified place of stay from the moment of entry and wait there for the result of the PCR test (duration up to 24 hours). If the test is negative, the 5-day quarantine does not apply.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment