Air Belgium receives its first Airbus A330neo jet

Air Belgium will deploy the aircraft on routes connecting Brussels to long-haul destinations.

The aircraft is configured with 286 seats in a three-class layout – 30 comfortable lie-flat business class, 21 premium-class, and 235 economy-class seats.

All seats are equipped with the latest-generation, in-flight entertainment system, on-board Wi-Fi and mood lighting.

Air Belgium, the full-service international destination carrier headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert in Belgium, has taken delivery of the first of two A330-900.

The aircraft is configured with 286 seats in a three-class layout (30 comfortable lie-flat business class, 21 premium-class, and 235 economy-class seats). The aircraft is furnished with the Airbus Airspace cabin. All seats are equipped with the latest-generation, in-flight entertainment system, on-board Wi-Fi and mood lighting.

Thanks to the A330neo’s latest technologies, Air Belgium will benefit from cost-effective and eco-efficient aircraft solutions, while providing passengers with the best comfort standards in the quietest cabins in its class. In addition, lower noise and emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft make the A330neo a friendlier airport neighbor.

Air Belgium will deploy the aircraft on routes connecting Brussels to long-haul destinations.

The Belgian carrier currently operates an all-Airbus widebody fleet comprising A330-200F and A340-300; the A340s will be gradually replaced by the A330neos.

The A330neo Family is the new-generation A330; it builds on the proven economics, versatility and reliability of the A330 Family, while reducing fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions by about 25 percent-per-seat compared to previous-generation, competitor aircraft, and offers an unrivalled range capability. The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce’s latest-generation Trent 7000 engines and features a new wing with increased span and composite winglets for better, fuel-beating aerodynamics.

With an order book of more than 1,800 aircraft from 126 customers at the end of September 2021, the A330 remains the most popular widebody family aircraft of all time.