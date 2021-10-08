Trains Collide in Tunisia Leaving at 30 or More Injured

The collision happened just on the outskirts of Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, in the Megrine Riadh area of Ben Arous. There have been several train collisions in the recent past in Tunisia resulting in deaths and injuries. The worst was in 2015 when 19 people were killed and close to 100 injured after a train collided with a lorry.

On December 28, 2016, there was a collision between a train and a bus operated by the Nabeul Governorate Regional Transport Corporation. The collision took place at National Road 1 in Sidi Fathallah, a neighborhood in Djebel Jelloud near the capital of Tunis. 5 people died and around 52 people were injured in that crash. Of those who died, there were 2 Tunisian Armed Forces officers, an Anti-terrorism Brigade agent, and a woman and infant.

2015 train crash

After an investigation by the Ministry of Transport of Tunisia, the direct reason cited for that 2016 collision was excessive speed of the bus driver and lack of attention to a voice alarm that was issued by the train. Indirectly, delay in repairing railway defects and the automatic barrier as well as lack of coordination with the authorities concerning the need for temporary signals and the non-existence of a safety-man at the intersection were also cited as causes for the crash.

The deadliest collision took place in June 2015 when 19 people were killed and 98 injured. The collision took place between a train and a lorry in El Fahs, Tunisia. The main cause of that accident was the lack of a barrier at the level crossing.

On September 24, 2010, A Bir el-Bey train collided with another train coming from Tunisia’s Sfax causing it to derail and topple over after being hit by the other train at the tail wagon at the train station. That crash caused one death and 57 injured. The reason for the crash was poor visibility due to a violent rainstorm.

An investigation is being launched by the Tunisian National Railways Company to determine the circumstances surrounding today’s collision and find those responsible.