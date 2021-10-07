Manchester-Boston Airport and Myrtle Beach flights on Spirit Airlines now

Spirit Airlines is the first new airline at MHT in 17 years and marks an exciting new period of expansion for MHT.

Spirit’s nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) from MHT started today.

In just six weeks, Spirit’s nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers (RSW) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) will begin on November 17 and 18, respectively.

Spirit Airlines’ planes touched down at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) for the first time today as the Airport celebrated the arrival of their new carrier. The airline brought more exciting news with them, announcing the addition of a seasonal, nonstop route to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) starting April 20, 2022.

“Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is certainly in the spirit to celebrate today!” said Airport Director Ted Kitchens, A.A.E. “We want to welcome and thank our newest airline partner, Spirit Airlines, for bringing new service from MHT to four popular Florida destinations and for the new service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. And for all of our passengers flying on Spirit’s inaugural flight today—congratulations on being a part of Making History Today!”

Spirit Airlines is the first new airline at MHT in 17 years and marks an exciting new period of expansion for MHT. Myrtle Beach, their newest addition, marks the first time MHT has had a nonstop flight to the state of South Carolina.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to bring More Go and announce additional service on Day One,” said Lania Rittenhouse, Spirit’s Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand, and President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation. “It’s an absolute pleasure to serve MHT. We see great opportunities and are eager to show our New Hampshire Guests why Spirit is the best value in the sky.”

Spirit’s nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) from MHT started today. In just six weeks, Spirit’s nonstop service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers (RSW) and Tampa International Airport (TPA) will begin on November 17 and 18, respectively.

“Spirit Airlines is bringing New Hampshire residents exactly what they have asked for—more nonstop destinations and affordable prices,” said New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. “Because of this exciting partnership, we now have—for the first time ever—a nonstop flight from New Hampshire to South Carolina. A great opportunity for the Granite State!”

MHT and Spirit first announced the new carrier and flights on June 16, 2021.