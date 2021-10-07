24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Canada Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

New flight between Toronto Island and Ottawa on Air Canada now

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New flight between Toronto Island and Ottawa on Air Canada now
New flight between Toronto Island and Ottawa on Air Canada now
Written by Harry Johnson

This new route is designed to meet customer demand in this heavily traveled market, with a large business travel component, and complement Air Canada’s recently resumed Montreal-Toronto Island airport service.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • New Air Canada route to complement existing service to Montreal from Billy Bishop Airport.
  • The route will commence with four return trips daily, increasing to up to eight return trips daily starting in summer 2022.
  • Air Canada presently operates five roundtrip flights daily between Toronto Island and Montreal. 

Air Canada today announced that it will launch a new service between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Ottawa beginning October 31, 2021. The route will commence with four return trips daily, increasing to up to eight return trips daily starting in summer 2022.

Air Canada‘s new service from Toronto Island to Ottawa will conveniently link Canada’s capital directly with the center of the country’s leading business center. This new route is designed to meet customer demand in this heavily travelled market, with a large business travel component, and complement our recently resumed Montreal-Toronto Island airport service. It is a further example of how Air Canada is rebuilding its network, including by adding new routes and destinations in our determination to emerge from the pandemic an even stronger airline,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Air Canada presently operates five return flights daily between Toronto Island and Montreal. The schedule for the new Toronto Island-Ottawa service beginning October 31, 2021 is:

FlightDepartsArrivesDays of Operation
AC 8950Toronto Island at 07:00Ottawa at 07:59     Daily
AC 8954Toronto Island at 08:35Ottawa at 09:34     Daily
AC 8960Toronto Island at 17:00Ottawa at 17:59     Daily
AC 8962Toronto Island at 18:00Ottawa at 18:59     Daily
AC 8953Ottawa at 07:00Toronto Island at 08:04     Daily
AC 8955Ottawa at 08:30Toronto Island at 09:34     Daily
AC 8961Ottawa at 16:25Toronto Island at 17:29     Daily
AC 8963Ottawa at 18:30Toronto Island at 19:34     Daily

The service will be operated by Air Canada Express Jazz with a De Havilland Dash 8-400 featuring a complimentary snack and drink. Air Canada’s commercial schedule may be adjusted as required based on the COVID-19 trajectory and government restrictions.

Air Canada also offers its customers complimentary shuttle bus service between downtown and the Toronto City Airport. The shuttle brings travelers to and from the west entrance of The Fairmont Royal York Hotel, located at the corner of Front and York streets, directly across from Union Station.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment