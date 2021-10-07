24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Adventure Travel Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Culinary Culture Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Iceland Breaking News Malta Breaking News News People Portugal Breaking News Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Top 10 travel destinations for solo travelers this year

18 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Top 10 travel destinations for solo travelers this year
Top 10 travel destinations for solo travelers this year
Written by Harry Johnson

Solo travel opens up a lot of opportunities and freedoms, allowing you to make your own agenda, make new friends, and grow as a person.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Iceland is an exceptionally safe country, with a safety level score of 76.2 and a crime level score of 23.8.
  • Malta is known for its historical ties to multiple dynasties and the many fortresses and temples that they’ve left behind.
  • Portugal is known for its beautiful landscapes, beaches and architecture, and great seafood, but it’s also a friendly and safe country too.

If you’re the sort of person who likes to throw their bags in luggage storage straight upon arrival and get out there exploring a new city on your own, then have you ever thought about setting off on your own solo adventure?

Whether your friends haven’t quite caught the travel bug like you, you hate being burdened by having to plan around other people, or you simply want to set off with a backpack and see where the journey takes you, there are plenty of reasons why traveling alone can be a super rewarding experience.

Solo travel opens up a lot of opportunities and freedoms, allowing you to make your own agenda, make new friends, and grow as a person.

But whether you’re straight out of high school embarking on a gap year or looking for a new experience later in life, traveling on your own can be a pretty daunting experience, so the travel experts have analyzed a number of destinations around the world to find out which are the best, safest, and most affordable places for solo travel.

The results of this study were released today revealing the best countries in the world for solo travel in 2021.

The research looked at factors such as cost of public transport, crime and safety, temperature, cost of hotel stay, quality of hostels, bars, restaurants, attractions, group activities and rainfall. 

The top 10 countries for solo travel:

RankCountrySolo Travel Score /10
1Iceland7.29
2Malta6.34
3Portugal6.21
4Croatia6.20
5Spain5.88
6Belize5.86
7Montenegro5.82
8Japan5.67
9Slovenia5.58
10Ireland5.48
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment