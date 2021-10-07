IGLTA Global Convention to be held in Milan October 26-29

International LGBTQ+ Travel Association will return to Europe with its premier event October 26-29, 2022.

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association will bring its 38th Annual Global Convention to Milan, 26-29 October 2022. The convention, the premier educational and networking event for LGBTQ+ tourism, will be the association’s first European convention since Madrid in 2014. The event was originally set for 2020, but had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic.

“We’re excited to finally be able to celebrate our long, successful partnership with Italy, and showcase Milan, the country’s most cosmopolitan LGBTQ+ welcoming city,” said IGLTA President/CEO John Tanzella. “While the postponements were disappointing, the conference that will unfold will be even more meaningful for the destination and our membership. The convention will focus on inclusive business strategies and networking opportunities to support our industry’s future success.”

IGLTA’s Italy plans have been in the works for three years in collaboration with ENIT (Italian National Tourist Board), the City of Milan and AITGL (The Italian Association of LGBTQ+ Tourism), and will take place at UNAHOTELS Expo Fiera Milano. The Global Convention will include a Buyer/Supplier Marketplace, in partnership with the UK’s Jacobs Media Group, that features one-to-one appointments, as well as educational sessions and other networking events.

“We have never wavered in our commitment to bringing IGLTA to Milan,” said Maria Elena Rossi, Marketing and Promotion Director, ENIT. “In 2022, IGLTA attendees will discover more innovation in our tourism offerings and a greater emphasis on quality experiences that unite Milan and the surrounding area. Through collaboration with their network of tourism professionals and thought leaders we can be sure of a successful event.”

“The City of Milano is looking forward to welcoming IGLTA,” said Luca Martinazzoli, General Manager, Milano&Partners. “It will be a unique opportunity to welcome the LGBTQ+ community, a driving and positive force in the tourism industry. Milano will showcase its inclusive attitude, leveraging the local community to make every moment of IGLTA a unique Milanese experience.”

“This convention in Italy will be key to moving forward with a new world of post-pandemic travel,” said Alessio Virgili of AITGL. “Promoting LGBTQ+ travel and hosting this event is a unique business and educational opportunity for Italy and our local travel industry. The country receives 2.7 billion euros from LGBTQ+ travel, and we are proud that the IGLTA event will give our businesses the tools to best welcome them, so we can continue to grow this market in Milan and throughout Italy. “

Since 1983, IGLTA’s Global Convention has been on the must-attend list for travel brands interested in the LGBTQ+ market. The association recently hosted a successful in-person convention with enhanced safety and health protocols for the first time since the pandemic began. The IGLTA Global Convention provides significant visibility for the host city with LGBTQ+ tourism professionals from all over the world, including travel advisors, tour operators, influencers, and representatives from hotels and destinations.