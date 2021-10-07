24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Tokyo area, no tsunami warning

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

There is no tsunami danger in Japan after the quake, but seismologists warn about the possibility of new powerful aftershocks.

  • An emergency warning system went off in the streets Japanese capital city as strong earthquake rocked Tokyo.
  • The epicenter of underground jolts was on the border of Tokyo and Chiba prefectures.
  • There was no abnormality reported from Tokai No.2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that a powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked the Tokyo metropolitan area today.

The epicenter of underground quake was on the border of Tokyo and Chiba prefectures, at a depth of 80 kilometers.

Buildings swayed in the Japanese capital city as an emergency warning system went off in the streets.

There was no abnormality reported from Tokai No.2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo, reports said.

No deaths, injuries or structural damage caused by the earthquake were reported so far.

There is no tsunami danger in Japan after the quake, but seismologists warn about the possibility of new powerful aftershocks.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

