Strong Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Tokyo area, no tsunami warning

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that a powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked the Tokyo metropolitan area today.

The epicenter of underground quake was on the border of Tokyo and Chiba prefectures, at a depth of 80 kilometers.

Buildings swayed in the Japanese capital city as an emergency warning system went off in the streets.

There was no abnormality reported from Tokai No.2 nuclear power plant in Ibaraki Prefecture near Tokyo, reports said.

No deaths, injuries or structural damage caused by the earthquake were reported so far.

There is no tsunami danger in Japan after the quake, but seismologists warn about the possibility of new powerful aftershocks.