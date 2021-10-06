24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now

10 common airport mistakes that are costing you money

41 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
4 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
10 common airport mistakes that are costing you money
10 common airport mistakes that are costing you money
Written by Harry Johnson

By not leaving yourself enough time to get to the airport, check-in and get past security, you run the risk of missing your flight. This is especially costly if you’ve booked with an airline that doesn’t offer refunds.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • It’s important to remember that many airports charge travelers for phone charging points.
  • Make sure to pack your own snacks ahead of the flight to save money for use when you reach your destination.
  • Get your currency exchanged in plenty of time before you arrive at the airport for your trip.

With many of us heading off on our first international trip in a very long time, the travel experts have revealed the 10 common airport mistakes that are costing you money on your trip.

1. Getting a taxi

While getting a taxi to the airport might seem convenient, taxi trips to the airport are always expensive, especially at peak times. To keep costs down, make sure to pre-book an airport transfer, that way you’re not just sitting watching the meter go up! Alternatively, check to see if there are buses which run to the airport, as these are cheaper and better for the environment.

2. Forgetting your refillable water bottle

While it may seem a small thing to remember to pack, forgetting to take an empty, refillable water bottle through security could cost you in the long run. In general, airport shops are much more expensive to operate, therefore the prices are usually higher. 

Most airports have free water stations where you can fill your bottle once you pass security. By taking your reusable bottle, you’re not only saving money but you’re also doing your bit for the environment. 

3. Parking at the airport

A lot of people opt for parking at the airport because they think it’s close and convenient. However, airport parking is expensive, and in some cases, airport parking can even cost more than your plane ticket. 

Not only is it expensive, but your car may not be very secure, as it’s left outside to face the elements, and there have been many documented cases of cars coming back damaged. 

You can save time and money by looking into the different park, sleep and fly options. These allow you to safely park your car at the hotel for the duration of your trip, stay at the hotel the night before and also shuttle you back and forth from the airport. Opting for a park, sleep fly option gives you a much more competitive rate for your parking.

4. Not planning ahead

We all know airports can get busy, with slow-moving security lines and other delays, so it is important to plan your journey to the airport and give yourself plenty of time before your flight.

By not leaving yourself enough time to get to the airport, check-in and get past security, you run the risk of missing your flight. This is especially costly if you’ve booked with an airline that doesn’t offer refunds. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment