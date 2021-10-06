Flights on Flyr and Vueling from Milan Bergamo now

Launching in June with domestic flights, Norwegian start-up airline Flyr has included Milan Bergamo among the first of its international routes.

This week Milan Bergamo Airport has announced the addition of two new airline partners who will join the airport during W21/22. Taking the total to five carriers being welcomed to the Lombardy gateway’s roll call this year, the airport has confirmed the arrival of Flyr and Vueling in the coming months.

Launching in June with domestic flights, Norwegian start-up airline Flyr has included Milan Bergamo among the first of its international routes. Opening a new destination to the Lombardy catchment, the low-cost carrier (LCC) will commence a twice-weekly service to its base at Oslo from 5 January 2022. Joining the airport’s existing connection to Sandefjord Torp, Flyr’s direct link to Oslo will mean the Italian airport will offer a total of 756 weekly seats to Norway during the winter season.

Further strengthening Milan Bergamo’s connections, Spanish LCC Vueling will begin connections to Paris Orly from 2 November. Launching a three-times weekly operation, the IAG Group airline’s new flight schedule from the French capital will boost the airport’s already strong network to France. Offering a total of 5,190 weekly seats to the Western European country, Vueling’s link to Paris Orly becomes Bergamo’s seventh French destination, joining Bordeaux, Marseille, Paris Beauvais, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Tarbes-Lourdes and Toulouse.

Commenting on the new airline and destination announcements, Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO says: “It’s always a great pleasure to welcome a new airline partner, to announce two at once is superb, with both carriers adding attractive destinations to our route network and recognizing the potential capacity from Milan Bergamo. With our latest additions I’m proud to confirm we now have 16 airlines serving 114 destinations in 39 countries from the Lombardy region a reflection on the confidence everyone has for the regrowth and expansion at our airport.”

Cattaneo adds: “We have multiple new airlines joining us and with World Routes in Milan this weekend, this is the perfect time for other airlines to come and talk to us, be part of the opportunities and great future at Milan Bergamo.”