Brazil Excited with Meetings at Expo Dubai 2020

From São Paulo, Emirates currently offers 110 flights around the world. “Those who have already had the opportunity to be on an Emirates flight can confirm the zeal with which they treat passengers, with modern aircraft and services that make the experience of flying very pleasurable. When the company starts offering more Brazilian destinations, we are sure that demand will be high. It will increase the number of international tourists arriving in our country,” said Minister Gilson Machado Neto.

The President of Embratur and the Minister of Tourism indicated to Sheikh Ahmed bin Seed Al Maktoum that once more Emirates flights arrive in Brazil, Brazil will launch advertising campaigns to promote Brazilian destinations in the United Arab Emirates and other major international hubs. “Our investment for the insertion of Brazilian products and destinations will be directed towards relationship building actions with the local trade, such as training, business roundtables, famtours, in addition to actions with the final public,” explained the Minister.

At the inauguration of the Brazil Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020, the President of Embratur, Carlos Brito, highlighted the importance of Brazil’s participation in events such as Expo Dubai. “The promotion of our country abroad is even more necessary in this scenario of increased vaccination and gradual resumption of travel. The world needs and deserves to know our tourism,” he said. Among the activities planned by Embratur and the Ministry of Tourism for the fair are welcoming visitors, cultural events, exhibitions with images and handicrafts, music and dance typical of all Brazilian regions. In addition, Embratur is also planning activities for brand experience to increase interaction with visitors and will distribute promotional materials.

The President of Embratur and the Minister of Tourism have also scheduled meetings with international representatives during the Expo, including consultations with the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Slovenia’s Economic Development and Technology, Zdravko Počivalšek, and San Marino Tourism Secretary Frederico Amati. A bilateral agreement between Brazil and Slovenia should be signed during the participation of Embratur and the Ministry of Tourism in “Week of Brazil,” held between November 9 to 15, at Expo Dubai 2020.

Brazilian tourism is represented by the actions of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism) at Expo Dubai 2020. On two occasions, the Agency is taking typical Brazilian attractions to the United Arab Emirates: at the opening, between October 1 and 9, and during Brazil Week, from November 9-15. Held every five years and considered one of the most significant events in the world, the World Expos have great relevance for the presentation of countries. They are primarily focused on innovation and business generation. Postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Expo Dubai 2020, which was postponed due to COVID-19 and is being held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, has the participation of 190 countries and an estimated audience of approximately 25 million people for the six-month duration of the event.

