IATA Board of Governors names Pegasus Airlines CEO new Chair

Mehmet T. Nane, CEO of Pegasus Airlines, has been appointed Chair of the IATA Board of Governors at The International Air Transport Association’s 77th Annual General Assembly, to commence his term in June 2022. Mehmet T. Nane, who will serve as the first Turkish Chair of the IATA Board of Governors, will commence his term at the 78th Annual General Assembly to be held in Shanghai on 19-21 June 2022, succeeding the current Chair of the Board of Governors Robin Hayes. Mehmet T. Nane will serve until the conclusion of the 79th Annual General Assembly in 2023.

With this appointment, Mehmet T. Nane will also become a Member of the IATA’s Chair Committee and this Chair Committee Membership will last three terms as an elected, active and former Chair of the Board of Governors.

Commenting on his appointment, Mehmet T. Nane said: “I am very proud to be taking on such an important role. This is also a great indicator as to how far Turkish aviation has come…” and continued: “The aviation industry, which propels many other sectors in addition to its own critical role, is going through one of the most challenging times in its history. As IATA, which today represents 82 percent of total air traffic, equating to 290 member airlines from 120 countries, the biggest task ahead of us is to work so that our industry, which is a driving force of world economies, returns to pre-pandemic levels as soon as possible and continues its sustainable growth. I will work tirelessly towards these goals. We will overcome these challenging times by joining our forces together”.

Pegasus Airlines’ CEO, Mehmet T. Nane, who served as Chair of IATA’s Audit Committee during the previous term, continues to be a Member of IATA’s Board of Governors since his appointment in 2019.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is a trade association of the world’s airlines founded in 1945. Consisting in 2016 of 290 airlines, primarily major carriers, representing 117 countries, the IATA’s member airlines account for carrying approximately 82% of total available seat miles air traffic. IATA supports airline activity and helps formulate industry policy and standards. It is headquartered in Canada in the city of Montréal, with executive offices in Geneva, Switzerland.

Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost carrier headquartered in the Kurtköy area of Pendik, Istanbul with bases at several Turkish airports.