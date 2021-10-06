24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Investments News People Rebuilding Responsible Technology Transportation Travel Wire News UK Breaking News

Jet2 orders 15 new A321neo aircraft

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Jet2 orders 15 new A321neo aircraft
Jet2 orders 15 new A321neo aircraft
Written by Harry Johnson

New aircraft will be configured for 232 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring innovative lighting, new seating products and 60 percent larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • New order takes the total order by the Leeds, United Kingdom, based airline to 51 A321neos.
  • The two aircraft orders reflect Jet2.com’s ambitious fleet expansion and renewal of its plans.
  • New aircraft will be configured for 232 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring innovative lighting.

Jet2.com  has placed a further order for 15 A321neos following its initial one for 36 placed in August 2021. It takes the total order by the Leeds, United Kingdom, based airline to 51 A321neos. The two orders reflect Jet2.com’s ambitious fleet expansion and renewal plans. Engine selection will be made at a later date.

New Jet2.com aircraft will be configured for 232 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring innovative lighting, new seating products and 60 percent larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.

The A320neo Family incorporates the latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklets, delivering a 20 per cent reduction in fuel consumption per seat. With an additional range of up to 500 nautical miles/900 km. or two tons of extra payload, the A321neo will deliver Jet2.com with additional revenue potential.

At the end of August 2021, the A320neo Family had won over 7,500 firm orders from over 120 customers worldwide.

Jet2.com Limited, also known simply as Jet2, is a British low-cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter flights from the United Kingdom. As of 2019, it is the third-largest scheduled airline in the UK, behind EasyJet and British Airways.

The Airbus A320neo family is a development of the A320 family of narrow-body airliners produced by Airbus. The A320neo family is based on the previous A319, A320 and A321, which was renamed to A320ceo, for “current engine option”.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment