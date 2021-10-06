24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Health News News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now UK Breaking News USA Breaking News

As US travel restrictions ease, trips from UK will rise by 10 million

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
As US travel restrictions ease, trips from UK will rise by 10 million
As US travel restrictions ease, trips from UK will rise by 10 million
Written by Harry Johnson

In a recent poll, 58% of global respondents revealed that quarantine requirements were the largest deterrent for international travel, with a further 55% saying they would be deterred by travel restrictions.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Visit friends and relatives (VFR) travelers likely to lead demand in the immediate travel recovery phase.
  • VFR travel set to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% between 2021 and 2024.
  • UK-US flights set to underpin travel recovery between two countries as demand for flights increases.

The announcement that US travel restrictions for vaccinated UK residents will be relaxed from early November will be met positively by people keen to reunite with family and friends. The number of people travelling out of the UK to visit friends and relatives (VFR) is set to rise from 10.6 million in 2021 to 20.5 million by 2024 – that’s an impressive 24.8% CAGR. This is only good news for US tourism, which will benefit from an influx of UK tourists.

VFR travel is likely to lead demand in the immediate future as travel restrictions begin to ease and pent-up demand is unlocked. In fact, VFR is expected to increase at a greater pace than leisure, which is unusual as pre-COVID leisure was significantly higher in demand than VFR. Focusing on VFR travel demand would be a smart move for both UK and US airlines, as UK travelers look to reconnect with their loved ones after months of separation.

In a recent poll, 58% of global respondents revealed that quarantine requirements were the largest deterrent for international travel, with a further 55% saying they would be deterred by travel restrictions.

Hesitance towards travelling is likely to change with the easing of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements. From early November, fully vaccinated UK travelers will be able to bypass quarantine requirements and face fewer travel restrictions when entering the US. They will, however, still need to provide proof of a negative test result no more than three days prior to travel or evidence of recovery from COVID-19 in the past three months.

This relaxation bodes well for those willing to venture abroad. The US has long been a popular destination for UK tourists and industry analysis shows that the US was the fifth most popular international destination in 2019. With restrictions easing it is likely to release pent-up demand and provide much needed revenue for travel companies.

Direct flights could also play a role in generating much-needed revenue and an increase in flight frequency.

UK-based airlines with strong US flight schedules, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, have reported surges in demand for flights to the US. Direct flights will likely be favored by travelers as they allow for a perceivably safer experience than connecting via a hub.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment