Kigali to Doha nonstop flights now with Qatar Airways and RwandAir new codeshare deal

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

RwandAir’s new Kigali – Doha nonstop flights from December will provide a seamless travel experience connecting Africa to the world.

  • Qatar Airways and RwandAir have signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement today.
  • Customers of both airlines will benefit from convenient access to more than 65 global codeshare destinations.
  • Rwandan flag carrier will also launch new non-stop flights between their Kigali hub and Doha from December.

Qatar Airways and RwandAir have signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement to offer travelers more choice, enhanced service and greater connectivity to more than 65 destinations across Africa and the rest of the world. As part of the deal, the Rwandan flag carrier will also launch new non-stop flights between their Kigali hub and Doha from December.

The agreement benefits travelers from across the globe who fly with both airlines, which expands each carrier’s route network. Passengers can enjoy the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights on both airlines using one seamless reservation system, that simplifies ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage-check processes for the entire journey.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said “We share a very close and collaborative bond with Rwanda and welcome RwandAir’s new non-stop service between Kigali and our home in Doha. With this comprehensive codeshare agreement, we are committed to deliver greater choice and connectivity to our customers in Africa and around the world. The new partnership will help position Qatar Airways in the region and complement our African expansion strategy. As we brace ourselves to meet significantly increased demand for long-awaited travel, I see dynamic partnerships like this one helping to steer travel, tourism and trade firmly on the path to recovery.”

RwandAir Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Yvonne Makolo, said: “This is a major milestone for RwandAir and marks the beginning of an exciting new journey with Qatar Airways. We are also immensely proud to welcome Doha to our route network, connecting customers with Qatar’s hub and further expanding their flight map.

