Saint Lucia celebrates reopening of the Canadian tourism market

10 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The first flight to Saint Lucia returns after nine months, following the Canadian Governments cancellation of all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean in February 2021.

  • Air Canada discontinued its winter service to Saint Lucia in January 2021 during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • In 2019, Saint Lucia welcomed over 40,000 Canadian visitor arrivals to the island.
  • Air Canada will fly nonstop service from Toronto to Saint Lucia once-a-week every Sunday, then increasing frequency to 2 weekly flights Friday & Sunday from October 31.

To commemorate the reopening of the Canadian market, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), along with tourism stakeholders were on hand at Hewanorra International Airport to welcome Air Canada Rouge flight (1878) on Sunday, October 3rd. The return of Air Canada signals the reopening of Saint Lucia’s fourth largest international source market.

Air Canada discontinued its winter service to Saint Lucia in January 2021 during the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The first flight to Saint Lucia returns after nine months, following the Canadian Governments cancellation of all flights to Mexico and the Caribbean in February 2021.

To welcome Air Canada, a delegation led by Tourism Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, comprised the Chairman of the Board of Directors -Thaddeus Antoine and staff of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), and President of the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association – Paul Collymore.

The flight landed at 2:00 p.m. bringing a combined total of 148 returning nationals and visitors to the island. A commemorative plaque was presented to Captain, Christopher Clarke, and crewmembers who disembarked to greet the delegation. Air Canada’s return service to Toronto (YYZ) departed with 51 passengers and facilitated the exportation of 2,545 pounds of fresh produce to Canada. 

Air Canada will fly nonstop service from Toronto (YYZ) to Saint Lucia (UVF) once-a-week every Sunday, then increasing frequency to (2) weekly flights Friday & Sunday from October 31st. The winter schedule will include (4) weekly flights as of Christmas, December 25th (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. Saint Lucia is also set to welcome back Westjet and Sunwing in the weeks ahead.  

In 2019, Saint Lucia welcomed over 40,000 Canadian visitor arrivals to the island. Keeping the destination and the diverse Canadian market top of mind, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority will continue to drive its robust, targeted marketing and public relations campaigns in the market, creating more awareness of the destination and access routes.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

