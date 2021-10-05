Nonstop flights from Toronto to Dublin on WestJet now

The new nonstop seasonal flights are set to operate four-times weekly, beginning on May 15, 2022.

Starting this spring, WestJet will provide guests with more options to connect from the airline’s Toronto hub with new flights between Toronto and Dublin. The new non-stop seasonal flights are set to operate four-times weekly, beginning on May 15, 2022 and will increase to daily by June 2, 2022.

“As demand increases, we know travelers are looking for convenient and affordable options for travel between Canada and Europe,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “As we continue to focus on expanding our network from our Toronto hub where we offer 33 international destinations, these flights will further strengthen business and leisure ties between Canada and Ireland and will increase connectivity between two key markets.”

With flights set to commence this spring, WestJet’s inaugural service between Toronto (YYZ) and Dublin (DUB) will operate on WestJet’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The flights will feature the airline’s newly redesigned Premium cabin, that offers new levels of privacy and comfort, including an enhanced inflight dining experience and wider 2X2 seat configuration.

Details of WestJet’s new seasonal service between Toronto and Dublin:

Route Frequency Start Date Departure Arrival Toronto – Dublin 4x weekly May 15, 2022 9:10 p.m. 8:45 a.m. (+1) Daily June 2, 2022 4x weekly October 1- October 28, 2022

Dublin – Toronto 4x weekly May 16, 2022 10:05 a.m. 12:40 p.m. Daily June 3, 2022 4x weekly October 2 – October 29, 2022

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canadian airline founded in 1994 that began operations in 1996. It began as a low-cost alternative to the country’s competing major airlines. WestJet provides scheduled and charter air service to more than 100 destinations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The airline’s headquarters is located adjacent to the Calgary International Airport.