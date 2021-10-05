24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Canada Breaking News Ireland Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Nonstop flights from Toronto to Dublin on WestJet now

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Nonstop flights from Toronto to Dublin on WestJet now
Nonstop flights from Toronto to Dublin on WestJet now
Written by Harry Johnson

These flights will further strengthen business and leisure ties between Canada and Ireland and will increase connectivity between two key markets.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • The new nonstop seasonal flights are set to operate four-times weekly, beginning on May 15, 2022.
  • WestJet’s inaugural service between Toronto and Dublin will operate on WestJet’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. 
  • The flights will feature the airline’s newly redesigned Premium cabin, that offers new levels of privacy and comfort.

Starting this spring, WestJet will provide guests with more options to connect from the airline’s Toronto hub with new flights between Toronto and Dublin. The new non-stop seasonal flights are set to operate four-times weekly, beginning on May 15, 2022 and will increase to daily by June 2, 2022.

“As demand increases, we know travelers are looking for convenient and affordable options for travel between Canada and Europe,” said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. “As we continue to focus on expanding our network from our Toronto hub where we offer 33 international destinations, these flights will further strengthen business and leisure ties between Canada and Ireland and will increase connectivity between two key markets.”

With flights set to commence this spring, WestJet’s inaugural service between Toronto (YYZ) and Dublin (DUB) will operate on WestJet’s Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The flights will feature the airline’s newly redesigned Premium cabin, that offers new levels of privacy and comfort, including an enhanced inflight dining experience and wider 2X2 seat configuration.

Details of WestJet’s new seasonal service between Toronto and Dublin:

RouteFrequencyStart DateDepartureArrival
Toronto – Dublin4x weeklyMay 15, 20229:10 p.m.8:45 a.m. (+1)
DailyJune 2, 2022
4x weeklyOctober 1- October 28, 2022
Dublin – Toronto4x weeklyMay 16, 202210:05 a.m.12:40 p.m.
DailyJune 3, 2022
4x weeklyOctober 2 – October 29, 2022

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canadian airline founded in 1994 that began operations in 1996. It began as a low-cost alternative to the country’s competing major airlines. WestJet provides scheduled and charter air service to more than 100 destinations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The airline’s headquarters is located adjacent to the Calgary International Airport.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment