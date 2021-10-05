24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Frustration with travel restrictions grows

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

People are increasingly frustrated with the COVID-19 travel restrictions and even more have seen their quality of life suffer as a result.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that air travelers are increasingly frustrated with the COVID-19 travel restrictions. A survey commissioned by IATA of 4,700 respondents in 11 markets in September demonstrated confidence that the risks of COVID-19 can be effectively managed and that the freedom to travel should be restored.  

  • 67% of respondents felt that most country borders should be opened now, up 12 percentage-points from the June 2021 survey.  
  • 64% of respondents felt that border closures are unnecessary and have not been effective in containing the virus (up 11 percentage points from June 2021).
  • 73% responded that their quality of life is suffering as a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions (up 6 percentage points from June 2021). 

“People are increasingly frustrated with the COVID-19 travel restrictions and even more have seen their quality of life suffer as a result. They don’t see the necessity of travel restrictions to control the virus. And they have missed too many family moments, personal development opportunities and business priorities. In short, they miss the freedom of flying and want it restored. The message they are sending to governments is: COVID-19 is not going to disappear, so we must establish a way to manage its risks while living and traveling normally,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General. 

Support grows for testing or vaccination to replace quarantine 

The biggest deterrent to air travel continues to be quarantine measures. 84% of respondents indicated that they will not travel if there is a chance of quarantine at their destination. A growing proportion of respondents support the removal of quarantine if: 

  • A person has tested negative for COVID-19 (73% in September compared to 67% in June) 
  • A person has been vaccinated (71% in September compared to 68% in June).
About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

