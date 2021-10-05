24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Airbus to boost the cross-border communication between GCC nations

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

The proof of concept (PoC) agreement will allow Airbus to test the interconnection of Public Safety Critical networks on, and between the territories of two Gulf nations.

  • Airbus is working towards supporting the digital transformation objectives of the GCC. 
  • Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
  • Airbus is developing a detailed strategy to best address all mission- and business-critical requirements of GCC markets.

The Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Airbus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai to boost cross-border security coordination and communication between GCC nations, starting with a first “proof of concept” implementation between 2 of the members.

The proof of concept (PoC) agreement, signed on the 3rd October at the GCC’s exhibition stand at the Expo, will allow Airbus to test the interconnection of Public Safety Critical networks on, and between the territories of two Gulf nations.

The MoU was signed by Maj. Gen. Hazaa Ben Mbarek El Hajri, Assistant Secretary of Security Affairs, Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and Selim Bouri, Head of Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Secure Land Communications at Airbus.

“We will use the Inter-System Interface to connect the two Critical Communication networks  and pave the way for better, faster, and more effective collaboration between border security forces from the GCC nations. We will leverage the modern features of our Tetra systems to strengthen cross-border communication between Public Safety agencies, which is crucial at a time when we are facing numerous border security challenges. Under our POC agreement, our team of experts will test the key technical and operational aspects of this endeavor while deploying the highest levels of availability, privacy, and security that we provide. We welcome our partnership with the Secretariat General of the GCC and we thank them for their trust in our technology.” Selim Bouri, Head of Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific for Secure Land Communications at Airbus explains.

“Airbus is working towards supporting the digital transformation objectives of the GCC.  We are developing a detailed strategy to best address all mission- and business-critical requirements of GCC markets by building secure and seamless communication and collaboration networks. This latest MoU is a testament to this commitment,” Bouri added.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

