What’s New in The Bahamas in October

NEWS

Bahamas Shines Bright with World-Renowned Recognition – The Islands took home several huge wins across various categories in Travel + Leisure’s highly anticipated annual “World’s Best Awards” and received 20 nominations in the 2021 Caribbean Travelers’ Choice Awards. Online voting for the Caribbean Travelers’ Choice Awards closes October 31, 2021.

Taste of SLS Baha Mar – Grammy award-winning musician John Legend will perform at Taste of SLS Baha Mar on November 5, 2021. Tickets include exquisite cuisine, bespoke cocktails and a glass of LVE Rosé. Attendees must be age 18 and older.

United Airlines Announces Bookable Flights to Nassau – United Airlines introduced new nonstop Saturday service to Nassau from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport beginning December 18, 2021. Flights are available to book as of early September.

Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina at Paradise Landing Reopens in 2021 – With an expanded perimeter and the first fixed T-docks installed, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina prepares to welcome back visitors for the 2022 winter yachting season. Guests will enjoy luxury dockside residences, world-class retail, fine dining and extensive amenities.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

Travel with Confidence with Sandals Vacation Assurance – Sandals Resorts International introduces Sandals Vacation Assurance. Guests at Sandals Royal Bahamian and Emerald Bay can receive benefits including replacement vacations and airfare credits, no charge quarantine stays and free cancellations.

Hot Fall Deals, All-Inclusive Style – Escape to Grand Bahama Island and save up to 40% when staying at Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort. Travel window is now through October 31, 2021.

Hold onto Summer with Tropic Packages –Fall is here, but you can still keep the summertime vibes going when booking a two or three-night stay at Hilton at Resorts World Bimini. Tropic Packages starting at $508 per person include roundtrip travel on Tropic Ocean Airways from Fort Lauderdale. Booking window is now through December 31, 2021.

Stay a Little Longer at Baha Mar – Resort guests at Baha Mar receive the fourth night free when booking a stay across the hotel portfolio including Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood, plus a $100 resort credit, unlimited access to Baha Bay and a complimentary “Return Home” Rapid Antigen Test.

Hideaway an Extra Day – The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas is offering guests a complimentary fourth night with every three consecutive paid nights, along with private airport transportation. Travel window is now through December 31, 2022.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.