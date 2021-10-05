Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji Now Welcomes Back Guests, Reopens to the World

Fiji expects to reopen to international travelers (including travelers from USA) from as early as November. Eco-luxury resort on Vanua Levu Island in the South Pacific offers one-of-a-kind adventures and experiences. The resort staff is fully vaccinated, trained, and committed to exceeding the highest level of COVID-19 safety and sanitation standards.

The expected opening follows news that Fiji expects to reopen to international travelers (including travelers from USA) from as early as November and Qantas will begin service from Australia in December. Prospective guests in the U.S. can book reservations by calling (800) 246-3454 or emailing [email protected], and guests arriving from Australia can book by dialing (1300) 306-171 or by emailing [email protected].

“We are excited to welcome back our guests and returning friends to the Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort,” said Bartholomew Simpson, General Manager of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji. “We can’t wait to see the joy in their faces and hear the laughter as they once again visit our island to enjoy and explore the incredible natural wonders of our South Pacific destination. During this truly unprecedented time in our history, our resort staff worked tirelessly to maintain the beauty of the property while preserving our commitment to the environment. We’re ready to provide our guests with a wonderful, memorable vacation.”

Returning guests and new adventure-seekers will have the opportunity to sleep in an authentic Fijian bure, dive in some of the most beautiful waters in the world, leisurely snorkel and explore the area via sea kayak, or escape to a private island for a picnic. Guests can also visit the mangroves, pearl farm, an authentic Fijian village, or hike through a tropical rainforest and discover a hidden waterfall.

The youngest guests will be wowed with a visit to the Bula Club, the resort’s award-winning kids club, where they’ll spend their days exploring and learning about the world around them through games and outdoor activities. Children ages 5 and under are assigned their very own nanny for the duration of their stay; and children ages 6 to 12 are join small groups led by a buddy.

The Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort staff are fully vaccinated, trained and committed to exceeding the highest level of COVID-19 safety and sanitation standards while providing professional and welcoming customer service. Staff will greet guests with face coverings, and in some cases gloves, while ensuring social and physical distancing. Additionally, all high touch areas will be cleaned and sanitized frequently.

Additionally, Tourism Fiji recently created the “Care Fiji Commitment,” a program featuring enhanced safety, health and hygiene protocols for a post-pandemic world as the country prepares to reopen borders to travelers. The program, designed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, has been welcomed by more than 200 of the islands’ resorts, tour operators, restaurants, attractions and more.

Guests can book with “peace of mind” as the resort is offering extra flexibility and convenience for all new reservations. The resort has created a “Deposit Free Period” until 30 days after the border re-opens between Fiji and your country of residence, full details can be found here.

For reservations and more information on Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, please visit fijiresort.com.

About Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

The award-winning Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is one of the most renowned vacation destinations in the South Pacific. Located on the island of Vanua Levu and built on 17 acres of land, the luxury resort overlooks the peaceful waters of Savusavu Bay and offers an exclusive escape for couples, families, and discerning travelers looking for experiential travel coupled with authentic luxury and local culture. Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort offers an unforgettable vacation experience that is derived from the natural beauty of the island, personalized attention, and the warmth of the staff. The environmentally and socially responsible resort offers guests a wide variety of amenities, including specially designed individual thatched-roof bures, world-class dining, an outstanding lineup of recreational activities, unmatched ecological experiences, and an array of Fijian-inspired spa treatments. fijiresort.com

About Canyon Equity LLC

The Canyon Group of Companies, who own the resort, headquartered in Larkspur, California, was founded in May 2005. Its mantra is to acquire and develop small ultra-luxury branded resorts in unique destinations with small residential components creating an eclectic yet highly compatible sense of community in each destination. Since its formation in 2005 Canyon has created an impressive portfolio of resorts, in locations ranging from the turquoise waters of Fiji, to the towering peaks of Yellowstone, to the artist colonies of Santa Fe, and in the Canyons of southern Utah.

The Canyon Group’s portfolio comprises such iconic properties as Amangiri (Utah), Amangani (Jackson, Wyoming), Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado (Santa Fe, New Mexico), Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort (Fiji), and Dunton Hot Springs, (Dunton, Colorado). Some new stunning developments are also underway in such locations as the Papagayo Peninsula, Costa Rica, and a 400-year-old Hacienda in Mexico, all destined to make grand statements in the niche market of ultra-luxury international travel as each one is launched. canyonequity.com

