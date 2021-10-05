Impact Activity with Enthusiasm Closes this Year’s Tourism Festival

Schoolchildren manifested their enthusiasm and hardiness as, braving a heavy downpour, they helped both teams plant some 200 native species. The department decided to include young members of the community to be part of the impact activity. The activity demonstrates the commitment of the department to take actions to reverse the carbon emissions caused by tourism activities.

They were led by the Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, the Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, the Director General for Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, and the Director General for Administration and Human Resource, Ms. Jenifer Sinon.

During the event, the Minister for Tourism stated that in line with this year’s national theme for the festival, the department decided to include young members of the community to be part of the impact activity.

“Children are the future of the industry and our country. It was important for us to include them in the various activities of the festival. I was very pleased to see their enthusiasm to help us dig and plant. It was a great lesson and source of inspiration to all of us present at ‘Dan Sours,'” he said.

Speaking live on local radio “Radyo Sesel,” Mrs. Francis said that the activity demonstrates the commitment of the department to take actions to reverse the carbon emissions caused by tourism activities.

“Our environment is one of the most important features of our destination. The beauty of our islands depends on our actions to take care of it. This is why we always incorporate a cleanup activity during our Tourism Festival. As an organization we are determined to walk the talk and this year we added the tree planting activity to reinforce our commitment towards the offsetting of carbon emissions and preservation of our ecosystems,” affirmed Mrs. Francis.

The tree planting activity closed the 2021 Tourism Festival held under the theme “shaping the future.’