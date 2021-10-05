The Bahamas Tourist Office in Paris Closes Due to New Restructuring

It is with sadness that the Ministry of Tourism has taken the decision to close the Bahamas Tourist Office in Paris. The destination is restructuring its marketing strategy for continental Europe and realigning its tourism outreach to this market. The London-based Bahamas Tourist Office will become the hub of the country’s marketing effort in the UK and Europe.

Addressing the imminent closure of The Bahamas Tourist Office in Paris, Tourism Director General Joy Jibrilu said, “As our Ministry brings to a close our destination’s physical presence in Paris, I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Minister of Tourism, Investment & Aviation, and the entire Bahamas Tourism Team, to publicly thank Area Manager, Mrs. Karin Mallet-Gautier, for her 34 years of dedicated service in spearheading The Bahamas’ tourism outreach in France.

“Mrs. Mallet-Gautier,” added the Director General “also oversaw The Bahamas’ tourism outreach to Belgium, Luxemburg, Monaco, French speaking Switzerland, Spain and Portugal. Over these many years, Mrs. Mallet Gautier has led the execution on the ground of The Bahamas’ sales strategy in France, which has resulted in the establishment of a network of loyal travel partners who have assisted our destination in carving out a stable market share of French travelers. We would also like to thank Ms. Clémence Engler, who joined BTO Paris two years ago as a sales and marketing representative. Ms. Engler’s able service has been of much benefit to our operations in France.”

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation is committed to its longstanding relationship with its industry partners in France. The resources to service our partners’ continued growth of their Bahamas travel business will be managed from The Bahamas Tourist Office in London, under the oversight of the Ministry’s Director of Europe, Mr. Anthony Stuart.

The people of The Islands of The Bahamas look forward to rolling out the welcome mat to thousands of French visitors who annually travel to our islands.