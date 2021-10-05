East African intra-regional tourism launched

Regional tourism platform campaign launched for East African citizens.

“Visit Home” or Tembea Nyumbani campaign targets to stimulate the East African citizens to visit each other.

Ahead of the first Regional Tourism Exhibition organized by the member states of the East African Community (EAC), a tourism campaign platform has been launched to stimulate regional travel among the member states.

Recently launched, the three-month-old “Visit Home” or Tembea Nyumbani campaign aims to stimulate the East African citizens to visit each other among respective member states in efforts to promote domestic and regional tourism business within the EAC block.

Under the EAC regional tourism platform, the campaign will promote different tourist packages within the region targeting the five member states of Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, and Rwanda.

The campaign aims to spur tourism business within the region by showcasing many hidden tourist treasures and the affordable, exciting holiday packages that can be explored under the spirits of Africa Magical destinations.

The campaign delivers a message that “Any East African country you travel to, is a Home away from home” to attracting regional citizens to visit attractions available in each member state.

It is also expected to increase the EAC residents’ interest to travel within the region then revive the tourism industry, which is a lifeline for millions of people in East Africa.