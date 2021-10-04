Hawaii hotels brace for more than $1 billion in losses

Hawaii hotel business travel revenue is projected to be down 77 percent in 2021 compared to 2019 levels.

Hawaii hotels are projected to lose $1.18 billion in business travel revenue in 2021, down 77.4% compared to 2019 levels, according to a recent report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

Hotels across the nation are projected to end 2021 down more than $59 billion in business travel revenue compared to 2019 after losing nearly $49 billion in 2020.

The new analysis comes on the heels of a recent AHLA survey, which found that most business travelers are canceling, reducing, and postponing trips amid continued COVID-19 concerns.

To extend a lifeline to hotel workers and provide the assistance needed to survive until travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, U.S. Representatives Ed Case (HI-01) and Kaiali’i Kahele (HI-02) have signed on as co-sponsors to the Save Hotel Jobs Act, legislation currently before Congress that would direct 100% of its funding to keep hotel workers on the payroll.

Business travel, which includes corporate, group, government, and other commercial categories, is the hotel industry’s largest source of revenue and is not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels until 2024. The lack of business travel and events has major repercussions for employment, and underscores the need for targeted federal relief, such as the Save Hotel Jobs Act.

Hotels are expected to end 2021 down nearly 500,000 jobs compared to 2019, including more than 12,500 lost jobs in Hawaii. For every 10 people directly employed on a hotel property, hotels support an additional 26 jobs in the community, from restaurants and retail to hotel supply companies—meaning an additional nearly 1.3 million hotel-supported jobs are also at risk nationwide unless Congress acts.