Sandals Resorts Celebrates Important Milestone with New Caribbean Investment

The luxury resort company is celebrating 40 years of all-inclusive hospitality. It is commemorating the legacy of its founder the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart” and laying the foundation for the future. Sandals Resorts announced a new School Of Hospitality, 40 Caribbean community tourism projects, resort-wide festivities, and more.

The luxury all-inclusive resort company is celebrating Sandals’ milestone anniversary by honoring the legacy of its founder, the late Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, shining a light on the impact of tourism on local Caribbean communities, turning the clock back with nostalgic fun planned across all Sandals all-inclusive resorts, and will continue with additional surprises to be unveiled throughout the year.

“This year marks an incredible milestone for Sandals Resorts, and it’s especially meaningful as we take this moment to honor what my father created and carry on his revered legacy across the Caribbean,” said SRI Executive Chairman Adam Stewart. “Since the flagship opening in 1981 at Sandals Montego Bay, we have continued to elevate and lead the all-inclusive resort space. More than that, we have demonstrated that some of the industry’s most exciting and lasting hospitality innovation is created in the Caribbean. I’m proud to celebrate this milestone for our company alongside our Sandals family as we look to the next 40 years of inspired Caribbean vision and innovation.”

In honor of its 40th anniversary, Sandals Resorts is proud to announce:

The Gordon “Butch” Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism

In honor of Sandals’ late founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart and his legendary entrepreneurial spirit and lifelong belief in the power of education, Sandals Resorts International announces the construction of the Gordon “Butch” Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) and in conjunction with Florida International University’s (FIU) Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Both leaders in tourism education, FIU in partnership with The UWI, will develop the next generation of international tourism and hospitality leadership, through fully accredited undergraduate and graduate programming. The new school will be located on the Western Campus of The University of the West Indies, Mona in the Caribbean’s tourism capital of Montego Bay.

A cutting-edge, research-led facility, the Gordon “Butch” Stewart International School of Hospitality and Tourism will offer students meaningful educational opportunities beyond the classroom. “My father believed in learning by experience – ‘on-the-job training,’ as he often put it,” said Stewart. “As a consummate entrepreneur and a lifelong dreamer, he knew success was born beyond the boardroom; found instead in the moments of exploration and discovery. It’s this drive that will inspire the world-class curriculum, putting students in real-world experiences as part of their development.”

Investment in education has long been a priority of SRI, and the new school will complement the Sandals Corporate University, which was established to provide Caribbean-based Sandals team members with opportunities to improve and develop occupational skills and earn undergraduate and post-graduate degrees. “When we invest in Caribbean people, we invest in the future of the region,” said Stewart.

40 for 40 Initiative: Projects Benefitting Caribbean Communities

Although not a term when Sandals was founded four decades ago, the spirit of corporate social responsibility (CSR) has been part of the fabric of the company since its founding. “The link between tourism and the wellbeing of the local Caribbean communities where we operate is undeniable,” said Adam Stewart. In honor of the company’s 40th anniversary, Sandals Resorts International, together with the Sandals Foundation, the not-for-profit organization launched in 2009 to help SRI make a difference in the lives of Caribbean people, is identifying forty projects that best showcase the incredible link between tourism – the region’s most influential industry – and its power to transform Caribbean communities and improve lives.

Projects will be selected across five main areas: supporting local farmers, hospitality training & certification, preserving natural resources, harnessing unique artisan crafts and community outreach. From ecological conservation efforts at the UNESCO World Heritage site in Jamaica’s Blue and John Crow Mountains and improving the capacity of farmers to increase their efforts toward sustainable food production, to working closely with local artisans to maximize on their talents, Sandals team members will be rolling up their sleeves to bring these projects to life and are inviting guests to join in.

Always on Island Time – Introducing the Sandals PalmCast

Sandals Resorts is kicking off the conversation and keeping the Caribbean at the forefront with its first-ever podcast, “Sandals PalmCast,” giving listeners the inside scoop on all the latest happenings across the resorts with 13- to 20-minute-long episodes featuring expert insights, resort overviews, and special interviews with surprises along the way. With an average repeat guest rate nearing 50%, Sandals’ guests are immensely loyal and eager to learn about the latest happenings on resort and throughout the Caribbean from Sandals Resorts, a valued Caribbean brand ambassador.

On-property, guests can join in the celebration at all Sandals Resorts with a nod to nostalgia including:

From the OG to the Extraordinary – Then & Now Custom Cocktails & New Poolside Service

As the inventors of the swim-up bar, Sandals knows a thing or two about pouring the perfect poolside cocktails. The brand is celebrating by creating some new favorites and bringing back some originals. Guests can take a sip down memory lane while perusing the side-by-side 1981/2021 cocktail menu to switch between tastes without having to use time machine to get there. All Sandals Resorts will also debut new poolside service serving up a Caribbean-inspired snack & cocktail menu so guests can lounge poolside for longer. Additionally, bars and restaurants throughout the brand will debut a new hand-crafted cocktail experience consisting of eight new curated cocktails using distinctive flavor blends, premium liquor, fresh ingredients, and hand-picked herbs from local farms.

Sandals Rewind Events

Sandals guests can party like it’s 1981 with special weekly poolside celebrations to commemorate 40 years of fun. Guests can soak up the sun while the past meets the future brought to life by live DJs spinning inspired music and bartenders serving up classic craft cocktails.

Vintage Retail Collection in Beach House Resort Shops

Sandals Resorts is launching an EST. 1981-inspired vintage t-shirt and retail collection available in all Beach House resort shops. Guests can choose from ten nostalgic and vibrant designs that pay homage to Sandals’ founding era style, available for purchase beginning in November.

In addition to on-property plans, lucky Sandals Select Rewards members and long-time Certified Sandals Specialist travel advisor partners will also be treated to returning guests dinners and may also be invited to join a 40th Anniversary commemorative sail onboard The Lady Sandals, Sandals Resorts’ signature yacht that is on a celebratory sailing tour along the Eastern seaboard throughout the year.

To learn more about how Sandals Resorts is celebrating its 40th Anniversary and to stay up to date with additional surprises to come, make sure to visit here.

To book a stay at Sandals Resorts, visit here.

Sandals® Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean across its 15 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and new 16th location coming to Curacao April 2022. Celebrating 40 years, the leading all-inclusive resort company offers more quality inclusions than any other on the planet. Sandals Resorts exclusive include signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company’s enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean as well as the new Sandals Vacation Assurance, a comprehensive vacation protection program featuring an industry-first guarantee of a free replacement vacation including airfare for guests impacted by COVID-19 related travel interruptions. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes family-oriented Beaches Resorts. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit sandals.com.