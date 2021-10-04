Two people killed, two wounded in Arizona Amtrak shooting

Law enforcement officers were conducting a routine inspection of the Amtrak train when shooting occurred.

Low enforcement authorities boarded a New Orleans-bound Amtrak train from Los Angeles stopped at a station in downtown Tucson to conduct a routine check for illegal guns, drugs and money.

The law enforcement officers encountered two people on the second level of the double-decker train and were attempting to detain one of them, when the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire.

One Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent was killed in the shootout, and another agent was wounded and is in critical condition. A Tucson police officer who rushed to help after hearing shots fired was also injured, but is in stable condition.

After exchanging gunfire with officers, the shooter barricaded himself inside a train bathroom. Eventually, law enforcement agents determined that the suspect in the bathroom was in fact deceased. It is not clear at this moment whether the agents shot him or he took his own life.

No injuries were reported among 137 passengers and 11 crew members on board the Amtrak train who were evacuated from the station.

The first suspect initially detained remains in police custody. No suspects were identified by law enforcement authorities.