Facebook.com Domain for Sale: Cyberattack

2 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

“Facebook might have been hacked. Domain listed minutes ago for sale. Someone within their company must have tampered with their A dns or AAA. Although, the domain still resolves but the pinged seems f*&@#d. I think this is a serious attacked and could take awhile.”

  1. On DomainTools, facebook’s website is showing up as “for sale.”
  2. Facebook confirmed to its users that it is aware of the access problem to their service and has extended an apology.
  3. Users are being greeted with error messages such as: “Sorry, something went wrong,” “5xx Server Error,” and more with services down worldwide today.

These were the words of user @MdeeCFC on Twitter just a couple of hours ago, as parts of the world dealt with the frustration of a global attack on facebook, whatsapp, Instagram, and in many cases the Internet itself.

On DomainTools, facebook’s website is showing up as “for sale.” It is also showing up as for sale on retail domain registrar and web services providers Unregistry Market which operates under GoDaddy.

Facebook confirmed to its users that it is aware of the access problem to their service and extended an apology. Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all currently down for users around the world. There are error messages on all three services across iOS applications as well as on the web. Users are being greeted with error messages such as: “Sorry, something went wrong,” “5xx Server Error,” and more. While some Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp outages only affect certain geographic regions, the services are down worldwide today. This includes the United States, the UK, Brazil, Kuwait, and more.

Is this a cyber attack? It has to be a possibility.

Cybercrime reporter Brian Krebs attributes it to a major DNS problem. Krebs explains that the DNS records that tell systems how to find Facebook and Instagram “got withdrawn this morning from the global routing cables.” At this point, however, it’s unclear how this happened.

The facebook, Instagram, and WhatApp websites went down at 1830 Turkey time. Access problems to these websites are ongoing. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp have now been down for five hours. In the latest update, Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer says that Facebook is “experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore.” There is, however, no timeline on when to expect the services to come back online.

The outages quickly started trending on Twitter as users flocked to the competing social network to check to see if other users were affected by the down time.

