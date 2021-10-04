24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Breaking Travel News Business Travel Culinary Culture Health News Hospitality Industry Luxury News News People Rebuilding Responsible Shopping Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News Wines & Spirits

These are the 2021 Best Foodie Cities in America

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
These are the 2021 Best Foodie Cities in America
These are the 2021 Best Foodie Cities in America
Written by Harry Johnson

Post-COVID-19, some restaurants seem to be trying to draw customers back by offering significant and tasty happy hour selections at true bargain prices. Foodies on a tight budget should check out the happy hour menus at some of their favorite restaurants.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • More than 180 of the largest U.S. cities have been compared across twenty-nine key metrics. 
  • The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.
  • Driven by wavering pandemic guidelines, more establishments have also moved to outdoor areas, which include smaller, more intimate settings, and contactless ordering.

With October 16 being World Food Day and restaurant prices rising 5.4% between July 2020 and July 2021, industry analysts today released their report on 2021’s Best Foodie Cities in America, as well as accompanying expert commentary.

To determine the best and cheapest local foodie scenes, the experts compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 29 key metrics. The data set ranges from affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.

Top 20 Foodie Cities in America
1. Portland, OR11. Los Angeles, CA
2. Orlando, FL12. San Diego, CA
3. Miami, FL13. Portland, ME
4. San Francisco, CA14. Oakland, CA
5. Austin, TX15. Washington, DC
6. Sacramento, CA16. St. Louis, MO
7. Denver, CO17. Grand Rapids, MI
8. Las Vegas, NV18. Chicago, IL
9. Seattle, WA19. Atlanta, GA
10. Tampa, FL20. Houston, TX

Best vs. Worst

  • Orlando, Florida, has the most gourmet specialty-food stores (per square root of population), 0.4529, which is 19.4 times more than in Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the fewest at 0.0234.
  • Orlando, Florida, has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 7.23, which is 18.1 times more than in Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the fewest at 0.40.
  • Orlando, Florida, has the most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops (per square root of population), 0.3566, which is 49.5 times more than in South Burlington, Vermont, the city with the fewest at 0.0072.
  • Santa Rosa, California, has the highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments, 1.72, which is 3.2 times higher than in Jackson, Mississippi, the city with the lowest at 0.54.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 3 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment