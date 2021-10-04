Urgent message: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down – terror, a technical problem- why?

The world is rebooting phones, changing settings, but no matter what, millions are talking to themselve.

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and now also entire phone networks, including Turkey and Pakistan seemed to be unreachable.

Telegram and Twitter are working fine, and that is where the world is escaping to, to find information on what and why?

Cloudflare is blaming changes in Facebook’s setup, others are talking cyber attacks, revenge, and much worse.

At this time technical experts around the globe are trying to find a solution to get these communication giants back up, while Twitter and Telegram are rising to have a monopoly over instant communication messages at this time.

Turk Telecom has posts about the internet down for subscribers- the extend of this issue is just now developing.