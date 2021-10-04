Flights from Sharm el-Sheikh to Moscow Domodedovo Airport on AlMasria Universal Airlines now

First flight of AlMasria Universal Airlines arrives from sunny Sharm el-Sheikh to Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

Moscow Domodedovo Airport welcomed first flight of AlMasria Universal Airlines, which has arrived from sunny Sharm el-Sheikh.

The Carrier operates two weekly flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh on Wednesdays and Sundays, Fridays and Saturdays, respectively. Arrival at Domodedovo airport at 09:20, departure at 10:20.

Currently, Egyptian destination is one of the most popular among the passengers of the air harbor. During the first month after the resumption of flights to the resorts of Egypt, the passenger traffic exceeded 20 thousand people.

AlMasria Universal Airlines is a private Egyptian airline. The Carrier operates regular and charter flights to 14 destinations, has 13 years of experience in the field of passenger service.

Domodedovo, formally “Domodedovo Mikhail Lomonosov International Airport” is an international airport located in Domodedovo, Moscow Oblast, Russia, 42 kilometers south-southeast from the center of Moscow. Moscow Domodedovo Mikhail Lomonosov Airport is one of the largest air hubs in Russia. In 2020, the airport served 16.4 million passengers. Members of the world’s leading airline alliances including Star Alliance and oneworld have chosen Moscow Domodedovo Airport for their flights to Moscow.

AlMasria Universal Airlines is an Egyptian private airline based in Egypt. The airline operates scheduled and charter services from Egypt. ‘AlMasria’ is derived from the Arabic word for ‘Egyptian’.