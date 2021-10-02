New Interim Executive Director to lead at TPDCo

The Board appointed Georgeia Robinson who is currently the Director of Corporate Services to step into the Interim Executive Director position. Mr. Lionel Myrie, the current Director of Product Development and Community Tourism, will not be assuming the interim position. Recruitment for a new permanent Executive Director will be finalized this month.

The Tourism Product Development Company Ltd. (TPDCo) is the central agency mandated by the Government of Jamaica to facilitate the maintenance, development and enhancement of the tourism product. TPDCo has been in operation since April 5, 1996, and is registered as a private company under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Tourism. A Board of Directors oversees the company’s policies and strategic plans. The Executive Director reports to the Chairman of the Board and has a functional relationship with the Minister of Tourism and the Permanent Secretary in the Jamaica Ministry of Tourism.

The company is designed to support government and quasi-government agencies in the development of the tourism industry, particularly by coordinating and facilitating prompt action between public and private sector interests.

Members of TPDCo’s Board are drawn from both the public and private sectors and include representatives of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA), the Jamaica Association of Villas and Apartments (JAVA) and each resort area. TPDCo’s Chairman is appointed by the Government.

To facilitate the diversification, development and improvement of the tourism product utilizing an experienced and qualified staff to enhance visitor experience by building consensus and strategic alliances with industry stakeholders in order to engender socio-economic growth.

TPDCo, a world class product development company contributing to a diverse, enhanced tourism product and visitor experience, resulting in an improved quality of life for all Jamaicans.