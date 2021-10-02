24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
New Interim Executive Director to lead at TPDCo

53 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
New TPDCo Interim Executive Director Georgeia Robinson
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, today consulted with the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Jennifer Griffith, and the Board of Directors of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

  1. The Board appointed Georgeia Robinson who is currently the Director of Corporate Services to step into the Interim Executive Director position.
  2. Mr. Lionel Myrie, the current Director of Product Development and Community Tourism, will not be assuming the interim position.
  3. Recruitment for a new permanent Executive Director will be finalized this month.

Following that consultation, the Board has appointed, Georgeia Robinson, TPDCo's Director of Corporate Services, Interim Executive Director until the recruitment of a new Executive Director is finalized this month. 

Mr. Lionel Myrie, the Director of Product Development and Community Tourism, will not assume the post of Interim Executive Director.

The Tourism Product Development Company Ltd. (TPDCo) is the central agency mandated by the Government of Jamaica to facilitate the maintenance, development and enhancement of the tourism product. TPDCo has been in operation since April 5, 1996, and is registered as a private company under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Tourism. A Board of Directors oversees the company’s policies and strategic plans. The Executive Director reports to the Chairman of the Board and has a functional relationship with the Minister of Tourism and the Permanent Secretary in the Jamaica Ministry of Tourism.

The company is designed to support government and quasi-government agencies in the development of the tourism industry, particularly by coordinating and facilitating prompt action between public and private sector interests.

Members of TPDCo’s Board are drawn from both the public and private sectors and include representatives of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA), the Jamaica Association of Villas and Apartments (JAVA) and each resort area. TPDCo’s Chairman is appointed by the Government.

To facilitate the diversification, development and improvement of the tourism product utilizing an experienced and qualified staff to enhance visitor experience by building consensus and strategic alliances with industry stakeholders in order to engender socio-economic growth. The Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo) is the central agency mandated by the Government of Jamaica to facilitate the maintenance, development and enhancement of the tourism product.

TPDCo, a world class product development company contributing to a diverse, enhanced tourism product and visitor experience, resulting in an improved quality of life for all Jamaicans.

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

