New India Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation Announced

He has held many important positions in the Union Government including Chairman and Managing Director, Air India Ltd., Ministry of Civil Aviation; Additional Secretary, M/o Petroleum & Natural Gas; Joint Secretary, M/o Electronics & Information Technology; Secretary, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC); and Joint Secretary, D/o Heavy Industry, M/o Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises.

He has also held several key positions in the Government of Nagaland including Commissioner & Secretary, D/o Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland; Commissioner & Secretary, School EducationDepartment, Nagaland; Commissioner & Secretary, Finance Department, Nagaland, etc.

Located at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan at the Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is responsible for formulation of national policies and programs for the development and regulation of the Civil Aviation sector in the country. It is responsible for the administration of the Aircraft Act, 1934, Aircraft Rules, 1937 and various other legislations pertaining to the aviation sector in the country. This Ministry exercises administrative control over attached and autonomous organizations like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udan Academy and affiliated Public Sector Undertakings like National Aviation Company of India Limited, Airports Authority of India and Pawan Hans Helicopters Limited. The Commission of Railway Safety, which is responsible for safety in rail travel and operations in terms of the provisions of the Railways Act, 1989 also comes under the administrative control of this Ministry.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is the regulatory body in the field of Civil Aviation, primarily dealing with safety issues. It is responsible for regulation of air transport services to/from/within India and for enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety, and airworthiness standards. The DGCA also co-ordinates all regulatory functions with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).