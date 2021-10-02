24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Germany Breaking News Government News Hospitality Industry News Seychelles Breaking News Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update

Condor Airlines Resumes its Flight to Paradise Islands of Seychelles

2 hours ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Condor Airlines back in Seychelles
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Condor Airline’s Boeing 767/300 aircraft touched down at Seychelles International Airport at 0620 on the morning of Saturday, October 2, 2021, where its return to the paradise islands was greeted by a water canon salute.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. Condor’s first flight of the season to the Seychelles islands carried 164 passengers onboard.
  2. The passengers each received as part of a warm creole welcome a souvenir from the Tourism Department and were entertained with live traditional music.
  3. The German market is one of the best performing source markets for Seychelles.

Resuming its non-stop flights from Frankfurt, Condor’s first flight of the season to Seychelles carried 164 passengers who received as part of a warm creole welcome a souvenir from the Tourism Department and were entertained with live traditional music.

Present for the arrival of the aircraft and to greet the 164 passengers as they disembarked, the Department of Tourism’s Director General for Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, stated that with the resumption of its services, Condor joins other airlines who are contributing to the recovery of the tourism industry and the economy of the islands.

Seychelles logo 2021

“With the resumption of its services, Condor joins 12 other airlines. It definitely gives us great pleasure to see another airline partner back on our shores. A direct flight from a European city is always an added value for the destination. This is a great step in our recovery especially as the German market is one of the best performing source markets for Seychelles. The resumption of the flights comes at a right time as well as the German government eases travel requirements for German nationals and residents travelling to Seychelles,” Mrs. Willemin said.

Mr. Ralf Teckentrup, Chief Executive Officer of Condor, expressing his confidence in the destination, said, “The Seychelles in the Indian Ocean belongs to the Condor flight schedule and is a popular destination with our guests. The archipelago delights with unique beaches, coral reefs and rainforests and we are very much looking forward to flying our guests on holiday after such a long period of wanderlust. We have been working very successfully with the Tourism Seychelles for a long time to enable our guests to enjoy their dream holiday.”

Tourism Seychelles will be working with airline, travel industry partners, media and as well as stepping up its consumer campaigns to win back visitors from its key source markets. “Our efforts are now concentrated on getting back our visitors from Germany and neighboring countries. With the arrival of Condor, we are eagerly anticipating a boost in visitor arrival numbers,” said Mrs. Willemin.

Germany was the leading source market for Seychelles in 2019, when the destination recorded 72,509 visitor arrivals from Germany, almost a quarter of whom travelled on Condor. 8,080 visitors have visited Seychelles in the first nine months of 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment