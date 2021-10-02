Condor Airlines Resumes its Flight to Paradise Islands of Seychelles

Condor’s first flight of the season to the Seychelles islands carried 164 passengers onboard. The passengers each received as part of a warm creole welcome a souvenir from the Tourism Department and were entertained with live traditional music. The German market is one of the best performing source markets for Seychelles.

Present for the arrival of the aircraft and to greet the 164 passengers as they disembarked, the Department of Tourism’s Director General for Destination Marketing, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin, stated that with the resumption of its services, Condor joins other airlines who are contributing to the recovery of the tourism industry and the economy of the islands.

“With the resumption of its services, Condor joins 12 other airlines. It definitely gives us great pleasure to see another airline partner back on our shores. A direct flight from a European city is always an added value for the destination. This is a great step in our recovery especially as the German market is one of the best performing source markets for Seychelles. The resumption of the flights comes at a right time as well as the German government eases travel requirements for German nationals and residents travelling to Seychelles,” Mrs. Willemin said.

Mr. Ralf Teckentrup, Chief Executive Officer of Condor, expressing his confidence in the destination, said, “The Seychelles in the Indian Ocean belongs to the Condor flight schedule and is a popular destination with our guests. The archipelago delights with unique beaches, coral reefs and rainforests and we are very much looking forward to flying our guests on holiday after such a long period of wanderlust. We have been working very successfully with the Tourism Seychelles for a long time to enable our guests to enjoy their dream holiday.”

Tourism Seychelles will be working with airline, travel industry partners, media and as well as stepping up its consumer campaigns to win back visitors from its key source markets. “Our efforts are now concentrated on getting back our visitors from Germany and neighboring countries. With the arrival of Condor, we are eagerly anticipating a boost in visitor arrival numbers,” said Mrs. Willemin.

Germany was the leading source market for Seychelles in 2019, when the destination recorded 72,509 visitor arrivals from Germany, almost a quarter of whom travelled on Condor. 8,080 visitors have visited Seychelles in the first nine months of 2021.