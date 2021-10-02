How Suite it is at Sandals Luxury Resorts

At Sandals Resorts, visitors will indulge in the Caribbean’s finest and most unique suites on offer. Sandals Resorts are known for providing the world’s most exclusive 5-star suites. In the words of the late actor and comedian Jackie Gleason, also known as “The Great One,” at Sandals it is easy for guests to say, “How suite it is!”

The incomparable suites of Sandals all-inclusive resorts offer many distinctive ways to experience a private world of romance and relaxation. From bluff-top hideaways and private sky pool suites to an exotic suite in the round or a swim-up retreat, an unprecedented collection awaits. Some suites even indulge in the privilege of being utterly spoiled by a personal butler trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers so guests can live out their dreams in a resort made for love.

SANDALS LUXURY SUITE COLLECTION

Skypool Suites

Romance soars to new heights in our SkyPool Suites. Open the bedroom doors to reveal an infinity plunge pool that seamlessly blends with the distant horizon. Glass mosaic tiling mimics the sky, while the surrounding coral stone brings it all back down to earth. Or step from the living room onto a terrace where a Tranquility Soaking Tub provides a delightfully surprising romantic diversion.

Over-the-Water Suites

The Caribbean’s first overwater suites are changing the all-inclusive game. Hovering above turquoise seas, these innovative accommodations feature see-through glass floors for ocean viewing, a Tranquility Soaking Tub, an over-the-water hammock for two, a private infinity pool, and personalized butler service.

Millionaire Suites

Combining indoor refinement and outdoor glamour, these suites are the epitome of Sandals luxury. The Millionaire Suites at Sandals St. Lucia are set at the resort’s summit, each boasting a 180-degree view of the island’s best ocean views and featuring a zero-entry plunge pool with waterfall and whirlpool. The Millionaire Suites at Sandals Negril offer secluded luxury including a private patio with a pool.

Beachfront Rondoval Suites

Perched at water’s edge, the beachfront Rondovals are imbued with a Zen-like ambience encircled by astonishing natural beauty. Just steps from the beach – and some right on it – these luxurious suites are the perfect retreats for celebrating love that’s eternal.

Garden Rondoval Suites

Epitomizing luxury and romance, the exotic Rondovals, suites-in-the-round, surround guests in modern luxury and tropical tranquility. Steps away from the beach, tucked into hidden gardens, these romantic retreats feature 20′ conical ceilings, intimate garden patios, private pools, mahogany furnishings, and personal butler service.

Swim-up Suites

What could be more unique than swimming up to a personal magnificent suite? The Swim-up Suites of Sandals are graced by rich furnishings and opulent details. The modern, open concept plans flow effortlessly from the private patio to a zero-entry platform at the very edge of a gently flowing lagoon pool.

But Wait, There’s More

Yes, there are more delightful suites to tantalize and fulfill everyone’s desires, such as Romeo & Juliet Suites, Private Plunge Pool Suites, Two-Story Suites, Crystal Lagoon Suites, Villa Suites, and Love Nest Butler Suites. Imagine professionally trained butlers who cater to a guest’s every whim in top-tier suites. No matter which one is chosen, visitors will discover how “suite” it is to stay at Sandals Resorts.