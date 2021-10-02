Seychelles Tempted by Tantalizing Cuisine for Goût de France

Festivities at the event will be building on the success of the past editions of the Goût de France event globally. This year it will be presenting the Centre-Loire Valley Region while showcasing the concept of eco-friendly gastronomy. Gout de France remains the most important event worldwide for the French cuisine and is a tribute to all chefs.

The invitation was conveyed in a press conference from the French Residence at La Misère in the presence of the Director General of Destination Marketing of the Seychelles Tourism Department, Mrs. Bernadette Willemin. Chefs representing some of the partnering establishments to the Goût de France edition this year were also present at the launch of the event.

Launching the event, His Excellency Dominique Mas highlighted that the festivities will be building on the success of the past editions of Goût de France event globally, which this year will be presenting the Centre-Loire Valley Region while showcasing the concept of eco-friendly gastronomy.

“After these difficult years when our social relationships were hampered by the sanitary and economic crises, I am delighted to celebrate our French culinary heritage together with our Seychellois friends and all the foreign hosts of the archipelago,” said Ambassador Mas. He added, “Gout de France remains the most important event worldwide for the French cuisine; but it is also a tribute to all the chefs and members of the hospitality community who suffered a lot during the past months.” The ambassador committed himself to visit all the eight restaurants and hotels proposing a labelled menu in Seychelles. “I know it might be bad for my weight, but I want to join all the Seychellois food lovers and to celebrate with them French culture and new normal,” said The French Ambassador

Lovers of fine gastronomy around Seychelles will be embarking on the discovery of the Centre-Loire Valley’s cuisine, which is rich in flavor from locally sourced produce, anticipating a taste of excellent cheese, wine, and the famous Tarte Tatin, made with caramelized apples and now one of France’s most widely recognized desserts, which originated in nearby region of Sologne in the 1880s.

Mrs. Willemin welcomed the resumption of Goût de France stating that having such events back on the Seychelles calendar restores the country’s confidence in the recovery of our tourism industry.

“We are glad to be able to provide our support to the French embassy and join the festivities for this year’s Goût de France. After a year of uncertainty, events like Gout de France bring a ray of light for the future of our industry. Gastronomy, especially fine cuisine, is a shared pleasure and is definitely an integral part of the discovery and the experience of a destination,” said Mrs. Willemin.

Following the press conference, guests and members of the press sampled a variety of sweets which will be offered in some of the restaurants which are part of the event in Seychelles.

Goût de France/Good France is commemorated on March 20 every year. Exceptionally this year, the event will be hosted this October. The following restaurants and hotels will propose special set menus from October 14 to October 22, 2021: Club Med Ste Anne, Constance Ephelia, Constance Lemuria, Delplace, l’Escale, Hilton Northolme, Maia and Mango House.