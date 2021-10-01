24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Jamaica Tourism Sector is Driving Powerful Economic Recovery

by Linda S. Hohnholz
Jamaica Tourism Awareness Week
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

In remarks made as part of Jamaica’s Tourism Awareness Week, September 26 through October 2, Minister of Tourism, the Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is urging all citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to save lives and continue driving the island’s economic recovery.

  1. Minister of Tourism encourages citizens to become vaccinated as the island celebrates Tourism Awareness Week.
  2. Looking at recovery overall, the presence of tourism as the driver of that recovery has been evident within the country.
  3. The health and safety of all visitors and locals continues to be Jamaica’s top priority.

“While we celebrate Tourism Awareness Week under the theme ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth,’ let us include vaccination in the mix, because that’s what is going to make our recovery more complete but more importantly save lives,” said Minister Bartlett. “As we look at how we have recovered overall, the presence of tourism as the driver of that recovery has been so evident. We have generated for the year so far US$1.2 billion into the economy and we have brought over a million visitors into the country.”

Minister Bartlett continued, “We have dealt with the pandemic in a very exemplary way and the world has taken note of the way in which Jamaica’s protocols have been carried through effectively and well by the players in the industry and the nation as a whole. We must manage our stewardship so that we leave no one behind.”

Message by Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett for World Tourism Day 2019
Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett

The health and safety of all visitors and locals continues to be Jamaica’s top priority. Earlier this month, the island launched a vaccination drive to facilitate administration of the vaccines island-wide with a series of voluntary vaccination blitzes at strategic sites across the country. This drive is an extension of the groundbreaking JAMAICA CARES program, a nationwide response to COVID-19 that includes the island’s Resilient Corridors and comprehensive health and safety protocols.    

Jamaica’s Resilient Corridors, which cover more than 85 percent of the island’s tourism product and include less than one percent of the population, have recorded an infection rate of less than one percent over the past year. This clearly demonstrates the success of the program, which is the only one of its kind in the Caribbean. It provides a secure environment for visitors to enjoy the tourism product while eliminating direct contact with the majority of the local population.

Jamaica remains open for travel and continues to welcome visitors safely. It’s health and safety protocols were among the first to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels recognition that allowed the destination to safely reopen to travel in June 2020. The island has also recently announced additional airlift from key source markets and ninety percent of planned tourist investments remaining on track.

For more information on Jamaica, please go to visitjamaica.com.

