24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News News People Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News

Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona killing 2 people

17 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona killing 2 people
Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona killing 2 people
Written by Harry Johnson

The midair collision took place on Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport, located in a suburb of Arizona’s state capital of Phoenix.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Midair collision between a helicopter and a fixed wing plane happened near McQueen and Queen Creek in Arizona.
  • The plane was able to land safely but the helicopter crashed and caught fire, killing 2 people on board.
  • The tragic crash came three months after another smaller plane accident at Chandler Municipal Airport.

A helicopter and a small plane collided midair near Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona.

The downed chopper near Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona

The airplane managed to land safely, but the helicopter crashed and burst in flames.

Both occupants of a helicopter were killed, while plane passengers walked away unhurt.

The midair collision took place on Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport, located in a suburb of Arizona‘s state capital city of Phoenix.

Chandler Fire Battalion Chief Keith Welch confirmed that two people aboard the helicopter were killed, while the passengers of the plane, a light propeller-driven aircraft, did not require medical attention.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear, and Chandler police have put out a call for witnesses and video footage of the incident.

Images shared by local reporters in the immediate aftermath show the plane at a standstill just off a runway, apparently fully intact.

Separate footage shows the remains of the helicopter on what appears to be a patch of waste ground, partially covered with a tarpaulin by emergency workers.

The tragic crash came three months after a smaller plane accident at Chandler Municipal Airport. Back in July, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza B36 with four people on board crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff, sending one occupant to the hospital and injuring the three others.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment