Helicopter and plane collide midair in Arizona killing 2 people

A helicopter and a small plane collided midair near Chandler Municipal Airport in Arizona.

The airplane managed to land safely, but the helicopter crashed and burst in flames.

Both occupants of a helicopter were killed, while plane passengers walked away unhurt.

The midair collision took place on Friday morning near Chandler Municipal Airport, located in a suburb of Arizona‘s state capital city of Phoenix.

Chandler Fire Battalion Chief Keith Welch confirmed that two people aboard the helicopter were killed, while the passengers of the plane, a light propeller-driven aircraft, did not require medical attention.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

The circumstances of the crash are unclear, and Chandler police have put out a call for witnesses and video footage of the incident.

Images shared by local reporters in the immediate aftermath show the plane at a standstill just off a runway, apparently fully intact.

Separate footage shows the remains of the helicopter on what appears to be a patch of waste ground, partially covered with a tarpaulin by emergency workers.

The tragic crash came three months after a smaller plane accident at Chandler Municipal Airport. Back in July, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza B36 with four people on board crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff, sending one occupant to the hospital and injuring the three others.