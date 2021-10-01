Spain and Saudi Arabia See a Way Forward for UNWTO

The intention by the Government of Saudi Arabia to push for a relocation of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) from Madrid to Riyadh was put on hold earlier this week.

The Spanish Prime Minister, the Saudi Crown Prince, and the UN Secretary General got involved preventing such an official request.

Today HE Ahmed Al Khateeb Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia had a discussion with the Spanish Minister of Tourism, HE Reyes Maroto.

According to Saudi Government sources, the virtual meeting between the two tourism ministers from Saudi Arabia and Spain on Friday went well.

Saudi Arabia’s position was always for UNWTO to play a more prominent and effective role to support developing countries. Saudi Arabia is pushing for more support for UNWTO by Spain, the host country for the UN-affiliated agency.

According to eTN sources, there will be a joint statement most likely early next week, with the Spanish minister likely to travel to Riyadh to sign the MOU this month.

This step is significant and can only be seen as a success for the efforts by the Saudi Arabia minister, who had been seen traveling the world, attending all regional UNWTO events around the globe, and other key initiatives.

The minister managed to become the most important Tourism VIP in the world, with his country ready to spend billions of dollars to assist the global tourism industry. Saudi Arabia specifically watched out for many countries in the developing world to help them manage the tourism industry in such economies maneuvering through the pandemic.

At the same time, UNWTO has been seen as widely ineffective under a weak and some say conflicted leadership. The election of the current Secretary General had been seen by two previous Secretary Generals as flawed and invalid.