Flights from Budapest to Dubai on flydubai now

12 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Serving both business travelers and tourists alike, the arrival of flydubai will boost Budapest Airport’s capacity to a hugely important international hub. Code-sharing with Emirates on this route opens up more than 190 destinations to airline including Asia, Africa, Australia, and the US.

  • Budapest Airport marks flydubai’s inaugural connection to Dubai from Hungary’s capital city.
  • The four-times weekly service to the metropolis of the Middle East will operate year-round.
  • The arrival of flydubai significantly expands the Hungarian gateway’s connectivity to Dubai’s hub.

Celebrating the arrival of its latest new airline partner, Budapest Airport has marked flydubai’s inaugural connection to Dubai from Hungary’s capital city. The four-times weekly service to the metropolis of the Middle East will operate year-round and significantly expand the Hungarian gateway’s connectivity to Dubai’s hub.

At the launch, Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport commented: “Serving both business travelers and tourists alike, the arrival of flydubai on our carrier rollcall will boost our capacity to a hugely important international hub. Code-sharing with Emirates on this route opens up more than 190 destinations to our passengers including Asia, Africa, Australia, and the US.”

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO, flydubai, said: “We have seen growing demand for travel this summer and with the start of flights to Budapest, we are expanding our network over the winter schedule to offer our passengers more choice for travel. Our newly launched operations to Hungary will also strengthen links with the UAE.”

Flydubai, legally Dubai Aviation Corporation, is a government-owned budget airline in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with its head office and flight operations in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. The airline operates a total of 95 destinations, serving the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe from Dubai.

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, and by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports.

Dubai International Airport (IATA: DXB, ICAO: OMDB) is the primary international airport serving Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and is the world’s busiest airport by international passenger traffic. It is also the nineteenth-busiest airport in the world by passenger traffic, the one of the busiest cargo airports in the world, the busiest airport for Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 movements, and the airport with the highest average number of passengers per flight

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

