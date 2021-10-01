Saudi Arabia Tourism on an Important Mission in Italy

From October 13-15 of this year, 23 countries will be participating in TTG Travel Experience at Rimini Expo Centre. The event, the first of its kind since the global shutdown last year, signifies a major confidence boost for the relaunch of a key sector. The Saudi Tourism Authority is focused on developing partnerships with travel trade partners around the world to expand the reach of its tourism offer.

The event will bring together more than 20 countries with The World section featuring Saudi, Qatar, Morocco, Tunisia, Japan, Thailand, Philippines, Cuba, Colombia, Jordan, Maldives, Seychelles, and, for Europe, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Malta, Ireland, and Cyprus.



“As the world continues to reopen and travel safely resumes, our participation in TTG Travel Experience is in line with our international strategy to inspire, engage and convert, bringing to life Saudi’s diverse offering of cultural adventures, world-class heritage sites, and authentic Arabian hospitality,” said Fahd Hamidaddin, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

STA is responsible for raising awareness of Saudi as a tourism destination. The organization is focused on developing partnerships with travel trade partners around the world, to expand the reach of Saudi’s tourism offer and to drive conversion in key source markets.



“Saudi has a wealth of iconic sites for travelers to experience, the pristine Red Sea, the awe-inspiring Arabian dunes, the rich cultural and heritage sites, and the exciting lineup of entertainment offers,” said Mr. Hamidaddin. “Now that our borders are open, we look forward to welcoming international visitors with open hearts and open minds.”



“We are honored by Saudi’s participation as TTG Partner Country. The involvement of 23 countries confirms the international market value that our event has for Italian organized tourism companies and the matching potential for foreign buyers. On the four cardinal points of the globe, from Ireland to Seychelles, from Cuba to Japan, for the 2021 edition of IEG’s event, confidence is the fundamental driver of the international tourism industry,” said Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group.

The main theme of this year’s event in Italy is Be Confident. This theme puts authentic relationships of trust center stage and asks us to think about how today’s consumers seek products that above all guarantee safety and well-being. From companies, we, therefore, expect empathy, reassurance, and proximity, along with a strong commitment, which sees the travel and hospitality industry at the forefront.



