24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow :
Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Car Rental Culinary Government News Hawaii Breaking News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Luxury News News People Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Romance Weddings Honeymoons Shopping Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Hawaii Tourism: Visitor spending is down in Aloha State

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Hawaii Tourism: Visitor spending is down in Aloha State
Hawaii Tourism: Visitor spending is down in Aloha State
Written by Harry Johnson

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirement for travelers, the State of Hawaii experienced record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Hawaii visitor arrivals for August 2021 increased from year ago but continued to lag August 2019.
  • Total spending by the State of Hawaii visitors arriving in August 2021 was $1.37 billion. 
  • Through the first eight months of 2021, total visitor spending was $7.98 billion, that represented a decrease of 33.8% from the $12.06 billion spent through the first eight months of 2019.

According to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) total spending by visitors arriving in August 2021 was $1.37 billion. 

Prior to the global COVID-19 pandemic and Hawaii’s quarantine requirement for travelers, the State of Hawaii experienced record-level visitor expenditures and arrivals in 2019 and in the first two months of 2020. Comparative August 2020 Hawaii visitor spending statistics were not available as the Departure Survey could not be fielded last August due to COVID-19 restrictions. August 2021 visitor spending was lower than the $1.50 billion (-8.9%) reported for August 2019.

A total of 722,393 visitors arrived by air service to the Hawaiian Islands in August 2021, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East as compared with only 23,356 visitors (+2,992.9%) who arrived by air in August 2020 and 926,417 visitors(-22.0%) in August 2019. 

In August 2021, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. On August 23, 2021, Hawaii Governor David Ige urged travelers to curtail non-essential travel until the end of October 2021 due to a surge in Delta variant cases that has overburdened the state’s health care facilities and resources. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continued to enforce restrictions on cruise ships through a “Conditional Sail Order”, a phased approach for the resumption of passenger cruises to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 onboard.

The average daily census was 211,269 visitors in August 2021, compared to 22,625 in August 2020, versus 252,916 in August 2019.

In August 2021, 469,181 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, well above the 13,190 visitors (+3,457.1%) in August 2020 and exceeding the August 2019 count of 420,750 visitors (+11.5%). U.S. West visitors spent $810.0 million in August 2021, which surpassed the $579.3 million (+39.8%) spent in August 2019. Higher average daily visitor spending ($202 per person, +20.7%) and a longer average length of stay (8.54 days, +3.9%) contributed to the increase in U.S. West visitor expenditures compared to 2019. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 3 Prev Next

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years.
Harry lives in Honolulu, Hawaii and is original from Europe.
He loves to write and has been covering as the assignment editor for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment