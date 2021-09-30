Flights from Doha to Medina, Saudi Arabia on Qatar Airways now

Qatar Airways flights will be operated by Airbus A320 offering 12 seats in First Class and 132 Seats in Economy Class.

Passengers flying from Medina will benefit from the airline’s extensive international network across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations.

Qatar Airways is pleased to announce that it will resume services to Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Medina starting 1 October 2021 with four weekly flights. The Medina services will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Airbus A320 featuring 12 seats in First Class and 132 seats in Economy Class.

The resumption of services will enable passengers flying from and to Medina to enjoy seamless connectivity to over 140 destinations of the airline’s extensive global network in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas via Doha Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways flight QR 1174, will depart from Hamad International Airport at 01:00, arriving at 03:15 to Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport. Qatar Airways flight QR1175, will depart from Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport at 04:15, and arrive to Hamad International Airport at 06:25.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 140 destinations. Qatar Airways also features flexible booking policies that offer unlimited changes in travel dates and destinations, and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued for travel completed by 31 May 2022.

Flight Schedule:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday (all times local)

Doha (DOH) to Medina (MED) QR1174 departs: 01:00 arrives: 03:15

Medina (MED) to Doha (DOH) QR1175 departs: 04:15 arrives: 06:25