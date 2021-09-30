Carnival Corp. Now to Send 110 Plus Cruises to Jamaica

Carnival is a critical partner for Jamaica’s tourism and wider economic recovery. Jamaica’s Resilient Corridors offer a safe environment for visitors, tourism workers, and the general population. The meeting with Carnival forms part of a series of engagements with travel industry professionals in Jamaica’s key source markets, the United States and Canada, including major airlines and investors.

This was announced by Arnold Donald, the CEO of Carnival Corporation, during a meeting on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, with Minister Bartlett, local tourism officials, as well as other senior Carnival Corporation executives.

“Carnival is a critical partner for Jamaica’s tourism and wider economic recovery. We are seeing a welcome return of vessels with the recognition that Jamaica’s Resilient Corridors offer a safe environment for our visitors, tourism workers, and the general population,” expressed Minister Bartlett.

The announcement comes despite slowing global travel demand triggered by the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and associated issues.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (4th L) and Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation, the largest Cruise company in the world, Arnold Donald (4th from R) take a quick photo moment following a meeting in Miami, Florida to discuss their big cruise commitment to Jamaica. Joining them are from L – R are Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Chairman of the JTB, John Lynch; Carnival Corporation Vice President of Global Ports and Caribbean Government Relations, Marie McKenzie; Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright; Carnival Corporation Chief Operating Officer, Josh Weinstein and JTB Deputy Director of the Americas, Donnie Dawson.

The meeting with Carnival forms part of a series of engagements with travel industry professionals in Jamaica’s key source markets, the United States and Canada, including major airlines and investors. This is being done to encourage more people to visit the destination in the coming weeks and months, as well as to encourage further investment in the local tourism industry.

Bartlett was joined by the Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), John Lynch; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Donnie Dawson.

The cruise sector was one of the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced it to close for more than a year. However, the sector has progressively resumed operations to several destinations, including Jamaica, thanks to extremely stringent health and safety measures, such as fully vaccinated passengers and staff.

“With the return of stopover visitor arrivals since June 2020, we have been seeing steady growth towards pre-COVID-19 levels and now that cruise is back, we are looking forward to significant growth in our numbers. All requirements have been put in place to meet both United States and Jamaica’s COVID-19 protocols in addition to passengers being limited to moving within the Resilient Corridors,” Minister Bartlett noted.

“I must underscore that the cruises have to meet strict measures governing the restart of cruise shipping, requiring passengers over the age of 12 and crew to be fully vaccinated and for all passengers to provide evidence of negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of sailing. In the case of unvaccinated passengers, such as children, a PCR test is mandated, and all passengers are also screened and tested (antigen) on embarkation,” Minister Bartlett stressed.