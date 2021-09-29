24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Seychelles Welcomes Travel Green Light Now from Italy

7 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
3 min read
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Seychelles will soon be able to bid visitors from Italy “Benvenuto” once again as the Italian Ministry of Health gives the green light allowing its citizens to travel to six countries outside of Europe.

  1. The Italian health ministry opens an experimental COVID-free travel corridor for “controlled tourist itineraries” outside Europe.
  2. This corridor takes away the need for quarantine as a COVID-19 precaution either on arrival or return from the destination.
  3. A bumper 27,289 tourists from Italy visited Seychelles in 2019, when it was the destination’s fourth leading source market.

The Indian Ocean paradise islands of Seychelles are one of six non-European destinations citizens of Italy may travel to as the Italian health ministry opens an experimental COVID-free travel corridor for “controlled tourist itineraries” outside Europe without the need for quarantine as a COVID-19 precaution either on arrival or return from the destination.

In his opening remarks in a statement made to the country’s National Assembly to mark World Tourism Day and World Tourism Week on Wednesday, September 29, Seychelles’ Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde hailed the announcement as “Good news, very good news indeed.”

Commenting on the significance of this new development as the country gears up to welcome visitors from the once fourth leading tourism source market for the Indian Ocean island destination, Principal Secretary for Tourism Sherin Francis said she was excited with the news, saying: “We are looking forward to welcome back our jovial Italian guests who are renowned for their charm and ‘joie de vivre.’

“Italians have always enjoyed the wide range of products Seychelles has to offer, especially our medium size hotels based on Praslin. They are adventurous and enjoy exploring the islands, going on excursions, island hopping, hiking the trails, eating out and discovering the destination in general. A good number of our properties have their own loyal Italian repeat guests who are looking forward to travel once the green light is given. Seychelles has also been a sought-after destination for weddings by Italians.”

A bumper 27,289 tourists from Italy visited Seychelles in 2019, when it was the destination’s fourth leading source market, constituting 10% of arrivals from Europe.

Since the final stages of the reopening of its borders on March 25 this year, the destination is served by no less than 32 international flights a week, not counting flights by national airline Air Seychelles and the soon-to-commence services by European airlines Condor and Air France.

